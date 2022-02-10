Partners Group buys skin treatment company for $1.5 billion

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Partners Group buys skin treatment company for $1.5 billion

Sarah Pringle

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

Partners Group is acquiring OMERS Private Equity's majority stake in Forefront Dermatology, one of the country’s largest players in the business of skin treatment. The seller, alongside physicians and executives, sits poised to put more skin in the game via a new minority investment, the firms tell Axios.

Why it matters: After a year in which zero dermatology platform deals got done, the sector is seeing activity pick up, with Forefront marking the second such transaction this month alone in a specialty that remains highly fragmented.

  • Leonard Green & Partners last week unveiled an investment in Epiphany Dermatology, providing an exit for CI Capital Partners.
  • Meanwhile, sources tell Axios that at least one Big Tech player is mulling an entrance into the vertical.

Details: The transaction values Manitowoc, Wisconsin-headquartered Forefront at $1.5 billion, according to sources familiar with the deal terms.

  • That implies a 15x-plus multiple, based upon the company’s more than $90 million of adjusted 2021 EBITDA — which is up from the mid-$30 million range when OMERS invested in February 2016, sources said last summer.
  • Forefront, after more than doubling in size under OMERS to become the largest dermatology group practice in the U.S., now encompasses over 200 dermatology clinics across 22 states.
  • Deutsche Bank advised Partners, while Harris Williams advised Forefront and the private equity arm of the Canadian pension plan.

State of play: As a recent Pitchbook report reveals, dermatology witnessed declining deal activity in recent years in contrast to specialties including dentistry, vision and behavioral health.

  • Dermatology practices are highly profitable, the report notes, with a single physician able to generate upwards of $1 million in revenue. That means physicians have historically been less incentivized to join larger group practices.

Yes, so: Piotr Biezychudek, who led the investment for Partners, tells Axios the Forefront playbook is centered around being the "employer of choice" for independent dermatologists.

  • Forefront is the best candidate for that role, Biezychudek believes, after tracking the space for four years.
  • Why? The investor points to Forefront's strong physician leadership, large physician ownership model, and its technology backbone, which on the back end allows clinicians to focus on their patients, versus admin, and on the front end lends to a successful telehealth offering.
  • "The strong [physician] DNA they have," Biezychudek says, "is one of the best we've seen."
  • Investment in clinical research development will also attract dermatologists who don't won't to lose out on the academic side, he adds.

What's next: From an M&A perspective, Forefront will prioritize small practice acquisitions versus transformative deals, the investor says.

  • That said, over time, "if there is larger M&A [to do] we will be best positioned," he adds.

Between the lines: About 85% of Forefront is on the medical side today and that will remain the focus, however with patients increasingly requesting more cosmetics-focused care, aesthetics presents an additional growth driver.

  • As witnessed at other portfolio companies like EyeCare Partners, “if you can provide the whole spectrum of needs, you can provide better care and a better experience,” Biezychudek says.
  • A hybrid model diversifies the revenue mix, as medical dermatology is broadly covered by insurers, whereas the cosmetic side is paid out-of-pocket.

What we're watching: With a track record now spanning dermatology, vision, physical therapy, vet care and women's health, Biezychudek hints that value-based primary care and specialties like cardiology or allergy remain on its radar.

Sarah Pringle co-authors the Axios Pro Health Tech deals newsletter. Subscribe at AxiosPro.com.

Go deeper

Matt PhillipsNeil Irwin
13 mins ago - Economy & Business

Inflation hits fresh 40-year high

Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Inflation rose faster than expected in January, and consumer prices rose 7.5% over the last year, the highest since 1982.

Driving the news: The Consumer Price Index rose 0.6% in January, matching its December level. Economists had expected the pace of price rises to soften to 0.4%.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump flushes Maggie Haberman scoop as "fake story"

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Former President Trump said Thursday that he was "under no obligation" to return White House records to the National Archives and Record Administration at the end of his presidential term.

Driving the news: Trump also denied that he destroyed or flushed "papers and documents down a White House toilet."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Team USA's Chloe Kim celebrates as she wins the snowboard women's halfpipe final run during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Zhangjiakou, China, on Thursday morning local time. Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

🎿 Team USA wins gold in mixed team aerials

🏂 U.S. snowboarder Chloe Kim makes history with second Olympic gold

⛸️ Nathan Chen wins men's figure skating Olympic gold for U.S.

◯‍◯‍◯‍◯‍◯ Legal issue delays Olympic team figure skating medal ceremony

📸 In photos: Winter Olympics Day 6 highlights

Medal count (<1 min. read)Arrow