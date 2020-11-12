Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Inside the rapid rise of Parler

Parler has become the social network refuge for Trump supporters who believe that legacy platforms like Facebook and Twitter have become too restrictive, helping it shoot to the very top of the app store charts.

Axios Re:Cap digs into Parler's popularity, process and controversies with Parler chief policy officer Amy Peikoff.

Alison Snyder, author of Science
38 mins ago - Science

The pandemic is testing our decision-making

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

As the pandemic accelerates in the U.S. and dire warnings come about the winter ahead, people are weighing the risks of celebrating the holidays with family and friends.

Why it matters: The pandemic-holiday punch can distort our perception of risk, but there are a few good tips for smart decision-making in these unprecedented times.

Shawna Chen
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

DOJ finds Alex Acosta exercised "poor judgment" in Epstein plea deal

Alex Acosta. Photo: Alex Wong via Getty

Former U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta demonstrated "poor judgement" when he signed off on a plea deal with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, but did not commit “professional misconduct,” the Justice Department concluded in a report released Thursday.

Why it matters: The federal criminal investigation, which took place from 2006 to 2008, allowed Epstein to avoid a possible life sentence. He was released after serving 13 months in prison and largely continued business operations and travels until 2019 when he was charged in a new sex trafficking case.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Cases surge 40% nationwide — Comorbidities hit patients with developmental disorders hardest.
  2. Politics: Biden's Day 1 pandemic plan.
  3. Business: America's coronavirus complacency — Pandemic brings boom times for swaths of corporate America.
  4. Energy: Why a vaccine won't save oil markets.
  5. Sports: The Masters faces big changes after a seven-month delay.
