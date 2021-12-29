Paris mandates outdoor mask wearing amid COVID surge

Parisians will be required to wear masks outdoors starting Friday as part of an effort to stymie the spread of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, French police announced Wednesday.

Driving the news: France reported 208,000 new infections Wednesday, setting a new national and European record, Reuters reported.

On Tuesday, France had reported 180,000 new infections, itself also a record, per Reuters.

"We have never experienced a situation like this," French health minister Olivier Véran said during a press briefing Wednesday, Le Monde reported.

Details: The new mandate will apply to all citizens over the age of 11, with several exceptions permitted, including for cyclists, people participating in a sporting activity, or traveling inside vehicles, per the statement.

The rule will also apply to Paris airports Charles de Gaulle, Le Bourget and Paris-Orly.

The big picture: As for the rest of France, authorities in several regions have imposed requirements to wear masks outdoors during New Year's Eve celebrations, Le Monde reported.