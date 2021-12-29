Sign up for our daily briefing

Paris mandates outdoor mask wearing amid COVID surge

Ivana Saric

People wearing face masks walk near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Photo: Gao Jing/Xinhua via Getty Images

Parisians will be required to wear masks outdoors starting Friday as part of an effort to stymie the spread of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, French police announced Wednesday.

Driving the news: France reported 208,000 new infections Wednesday, setting a new national and European record, Reuters reported.

  • On Tuesday, France had reported 180,000 new infections, itself also a record, per Reuters.
  • "We have never experienced a situation like this," French health minister Olivier Véran said during a press briefing Wednesday, Le Monde reported.

Details: The new mandate will apply to all citizens over the age of 11, with several exceptions permitted, including for cyclists, people participating in a sporting activity, or traveling inside vehicles, per the statement.

  • The rule will also apply to Paris airports Charles de Gaulle, Le Bourget and Paris-Orly.

The big picture: As for the rest of France, authorities in several regions have imposed requirements to wear masks outdoors during New Year's Eve celebrations, Le Monde reported.

  • French police also announced Wednesday that bars in Paris will be ordered to close at 2am on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2.

Rebecca Falconer
18 hours ago - Health

Trump surgeon general slams new CDC guidelines on isolation

Former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams during a congressional hearing on Capitol Hill in July. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Jerome Adams, the U.S. surgeon general under former President Trump, criticized the CDC on Tuesday for shortening the recommended isolation time for people who test positive for COVID-19 to five days if they're asymptomatic.

Details: Adams also expressed concern in a Twitter post and in an interview Tuesday about the CDC's updated guidance on face masks, which advises that after the recommended isolation period, people should wear masks for at least five days to "minimize the risk of infecting others."

Oriana Gonzalez
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate

Photo: Chris Kleponis/Polaris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A federal court on Tuesday denied the state of Oklahoma's lawsuit attempting to block enforcement of the Pentagon's vaccine mandate for federal employees.

Driving the news: District Judge Stephen Friot said Oklahoma's attempt was "without merit," ultimately finding that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin — and the Biden administration — has the constitutional authority to enforce a vaccination mandate.

Glen Johnson
Dec 28, 2021 - World

Dispatch from Europe: What it's like to travel during COVID

A technician in PPE performs COVID tests next to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris this morning. Photo: Glen Johnson/Axios

PARIS Pharmacies from Italy north to Paris are offering cheap, quick COVID tests as countries try to preserve their holiday traditions and economies.

Why it matters: Europe has been ahead of the U.S. in suffering the effects of Omicron.

