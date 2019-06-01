Driving the news: June 1 marks the 2-year anniversary of President Trump's announcement that the U.S. would withdraw from the deal. Per the Climate Action Tracker, the U.S., the second-largest world emitter of greenhouse gasses (but top historical emitter), falls under "critically insufficient," the worst category, in meeting its Paris pledge.

The backdrop: The Paris Agreement's main goal is to keep global temperature rise this century to "well below 2ºC," above pre-industrial levels, and pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5ºC.

Each country determined what it would be willing to do under the agreement. Such commitments are known as intended nationally determined contributions (INDCs).

After ratifying the agreement, the INDC would become the country's first nationally determined contribution.

So far, 185 countries have ratified or adopted the Paris Agreement. All of the NDCs are available here.

Details: Climate Action Tracker ranks countries based on "(I)NDCs, 2020 pledges, long-term targets and current policies against whether they are consistent with a country's fair share effort to the Paris Agreement's 1.5ºC temperature goal."

There are 6 different categories: critically insufficient, highly insufficient, insufficient, 2ºC compatible, 1.5ºC Paris Agreement compatible and role model.

Not all the countries with NDCs appear on the tracker.

Where countries rank: The top 10 emitters are bolded.

Role model: None.

1.5ºC Paris Agreement compatible: Morocco, The Gambia

2ºC compatible: Bhutan, Costa Rica, Ethiopia, India , Philippines

, Philippines Insufficient: Australia, Brazil , EU , Kazakhstan, Mexico , New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Switzerland

, , Kazakhstan, , New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Switzerland Highly insufficient: Argentina, Canada , Chile, China , Indonesia , Japan , Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, UAE

, Chile, , , , Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, UAE Critically insufficient: Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United States, Ukraine

Yes, but: There is no enforcement mechanism under the Paris Agreement to punish a country for missing a target.

Go deeper: Axios' complete coverage of the Paris Agreement.