China and Ukraine top medal count at Beijing Paralympics

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: IPC; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

The Paralympics ended Sunday in Beijing after nine days of intense competition that left no doubt of one immutable truth: Ukraine is alive.

Driving the news: Ukraine finished second in gold (11) and overall medals (29) despite "difficulties escaping the bombs" just to arrive in Beijing, as Ukrainian Paralympic committee president Valeriy Sushkevych put it.

"Our presence here at the Paralympic Games, it's not just a presence. It's a sign that Ukraine was, is, and will remain a country. ... It's a symbol to show that Ukraine is alive."

— Sushkevych

More Paralympics:

China's dominance: Four years after winning its first-ever Winter Paralympics medal, China lapped the field with 61.

Four years after winning its first-ever Winter Paralympics medal, China lapped the field with 61. Masters on top: Oksana Masters, Team USA's Ukrainian-born star, won seven medals to give her 14 in her Winter Paralympics career — an American record.

Oksana Masters, Team USA's Ukrainian-born star, won seven medals to give her 14 in her Winter Paralympics career — an American record. Canadian legend: Cross-country skier Brian McKeever, 42, won three more golds, giving him 16 for his career. That ties Germany's Gerd Schönfelder for the most ever.

Cross-country skier Brian McKeever, 42, won three more golds, giving him 16 for his career. That ties Germany's Gerd Schönfelder for the most ever. American dynasty: Team USA beat Canada, 5-0, to win its fourth consecutive sled hockey gold medal. In the past two Paralympics, the U.S. is 9-0 with a combined score of 70-3.

Team USA beat Canada, 5-0, to win its fourth consecutive sled hockey gold medal. In the past two Paralympics, the U.S. is 9-0 with a combined score of 70-3. 1 dog thing: Austria's vision-impaired cross-country skier Carina Edlinger, who medaled twice, presented her guide dog, Riley, with his own medal.

🎥 Watch: Closing Ceremony highlights (YouTube)