Scoop: Virtual mental health company Paraclete gets $1.5 million in pre-seed funding

Paraclete, maker of an employer-facing virtual mental wellness offering, raised $1.5 million in pre-seed funding from Sovereign's Capital and several individual investors, the company's founder, Vineet Rajan, tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Behavioral health is a sizzling sub-sector of the digital health market, and Paraclete targets people with mental health needs other than depression, ADHD or anxiety, the conditions most commonly addressed.

The service is for people experiencing everyday life stresses and tumultuous life events, such as the death of a loved one or a divorce, Rajan tells Erin.

"This is for all those people in the middle — people who aren't necessarily experiencing major depressive disorder or an anxiety disorder but who just need support navigating life challenges," says Rajan.

Details: Rajan, a Marine Corps veteran, and William Norvell, a former venture partner at Sovereign's Capital, founded Paraclete last September.

The pair are calling Paraclete's offering "SoulCare" because it links staff with guides — including licensed professional counselors as well as personal coaches — who are trained to speak to them confidentially about their needs.

How it works: Employees at member companies are matched with a guide based on the preferences they list in a brief, virtual onboarding process.

Individuals can meet virtually with their guide as many times as they'd like. Options include video chats and texts.

If and when a user expresses symptoms consistent with a higher-acuity condition like major depression, their guide is instructed to inform them about other resources better suited to their needs, says Rajan.

Paraclete recently inked a deal with its first public client, Moreland School District, which operates five elementary schools and two middle schools in San Jose, Calif.

"The principal and the janitor have access to the same exact support, and that matters a lot to me," Rajan says.

What's next: Paraclete plans to sign partnerships with public and private employers including school districts and other organizations.

