Millions returned to pandemic unemployment programs in January

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
The number of Americans receiving unemployment assistance jumped by 2.6 million, rising to more than 20.3 million, the latest report from the Labor Department showed.
Why it matters: The data suggest that the U.S. made essentially no progress on reducing unemployment during December and January, especially for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
What happened: The number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits looked to be declining meaningfully in December and for the week of Jan. 2 fell to less than 16 million, the lowest since March.
- But that was largely because some states shut down benefits for PUA and PEUC recipients, economists say.
What we're hearing: "The decline wasn’t people getting jobs, it was people getting kicked off the system," Ernie Tedeschi, managing director and policy economist for Evercore ISI, tells Axios.
- "Now, it’s not that people are losing new jobs, they’re just getting back on the rolls."
Be smart: The decline in the number of unemployment recipients was the result of the delay by Congress in passing legislation to extend special programs like Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.
- That was exacerbated by President Trump's decision to wait for days to sign the bill once it was passed.
Watch this space: Of the 1.5 million people added to the PUA program for the week ending Jan. 26 (the most recent week for reporting) 972,286 came from one state — Pennsylvania.
- Of the 1.2 million people added to the PEUC program that week, 1.08 million came from New York.
Not-so-fun stat: The latest downturn in jobs has largely been pinned on the resurgence of the pandemic. However, the January job cuts report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas found that the three industries with the most layoffs last month were aerospace/defense, telecommunications and warehousing — three industries not highly correlated to pandemic shutdowns.
- Demand downturn, restructuring and market conditions all were cited ahead of COVID-19 as reasons for the layoffs.
Go deeper: A million American mothers are out of work