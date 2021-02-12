Sign up for our daily briefing

Millions returned to pandemic unemployment programs in January

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: U.S. Department of Labor; Chart: Axios Visuals

The number of Americans receiving unemployment assistance jumped by 2.6 million, rising to more than 20.3 million, the latest report from the Labor Department showed.

Why it matters: The data suggest that the U.S. made essentially no progress on reducing unemployment during December and January, especially for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

What happened: The number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits looked to be declining meaningfully in December and for the week of Jan. 2 fell to less than 16 million, the lowest since March.

  • But that was largely because some states shut down benefits for PUA and PEUC recipients, economists say.

What we're hearing: "The decline wasn’t people getting jobs, it was people getting kicked off the system," Ernie Tedeschi, managing director and policy economist for Evercore ISI, tells Axios.

  • "Now, it’s not that people are losing new jobs, they’re just getting back on the rolls."

Be smart: The decline in the number of unemployment recipients was the result of the delay by Congress in passing legislation to extend special programs like Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

  • That was exacerbated by President Trump's decision to wait for days to sign the bill once it was passed.

Watch this space: Of the 1.5 million people added to the PUA program for the week ending Jan. 26 (the most recent week for reporting) 972,286 came from one state — Pennsylvania.

  • Of the 1.2 million people added to the PEUC program that week, 1.08 million came from New York.

Not-so-fun stat: The latest downturn in jobs has largely been pinned on the resurgence of the pandemic. However, the January job cuts report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas found that the three industries with the most layoffs last month were aerospace/defense, telecommunications and warehousing — three industries not highly correlated to pandemic shutdowns.

  • Demand downturn, restructuring and market conditions all were cited ahead of COVID-19 as reasons for the layoffs.

Go deeper: A million American mothers are out of work

Axios
Updated 4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The daily highlights from Trump's 2nd Senate impeachment trial

Trucks with LED screens displaying anti-Trump messages in front of the Capitol. Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Donald Trump's legal team will focus entirely on process on day four of the former president's impeachment trial, seeking to wrap up the proceedings as soon as possible given the beating they’re taking from the media and the strength of the Democrats’ presentation.

The big picture: Trump is unlikely to be convicted on the House's single charge of "incitement of insurrection," as only a handful of Republicans have signaled their intention to vote against the party's most popular figure. But the House managers' presentation of chilling, never-before-seen security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol assault may make that vote more difficult.

Jacob Knutson
39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Nikki Haley says Trump won't run again: "He's fallen so far"

Haley with Trump in 2018. Photo: Calla Kessler/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said that she does not believe former President Trump will run for federal office again in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, telling Politico in an extensive profile: "I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far."

Why it matters: Haley has left little doubt that she will run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. The profile by Politico's Tim Alberta painted the picture of a staunch Republican who has wavered between defending and condemning her former boss — who still holds massive influence within the party's base.

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
2 hours ago - Sports

Australian Open bans fans amid coronavirus lockdown

Nick Kyrgios pumps up the crowd. Photo: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Tennis fans will be prohibited from attending the Australian Open as the state of Victoria prepares for a five-day lockdown in response to new COVID-19 cases.

Why it matters: The lockdown comes after an outbreak at a Holiday Inn near Melbourne Airport that was being used to house returned travelers.

