2 hours ago - Technology

Pandemic reshapes a cadre of Y Combinator startups

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The latest startups from Silicon Valley accelerator Y Combinator that showed off their products at its demo day Monday are the first group to experience the entire three-month program under COVID-19's shadow.

What's new: The pandemic not only pushed the whole Y Combinator process fully online but in many cases also shaped the startups' choice of market and product, with many tackling suddenly booming areas like online education, e-commerce, and remote communications.

The big picture: It's not surprising to see so many companies building tools and services that are directly useful during the pandemic. Entrepreneurs are known to be easily inspired by a crisis or challenge, and YC's latest group is no exception.

For example:

  • Young kids' online education: Startups like Hellosaurus and Zipschool say they've built entertaining, yet educational video content for young children — a promise that's sure to appeal to exhausted parents who have been juggling their own work while caring for kids full-time since schools closed in the spring.
  • E-commerce tools for small businesses: Companies like Hotplate, which lets chefs sell home cooked meals online, and In Stock, which lets customers get products delivered from local retails quickly, are tapping into the online shopping boom.
  • Remote work and socializing: Several Y Combinator startups, like workplace social network Mesh, are building tools for the new era of remote work. Others, like video-chat startups Rally and Together Video Chat, are tackling remote socializing.
  • Online entertainment: From artists and entertainers to fitness instructors, many professions have been forced to move their money-making activities entirely online. These include Jemi, which helps customers sell merchandise and virtual experiences like video chats to fans, and Reach.Live, which offers a suite of tools for running an online live content business.

1 fun thing: According to a few investors who spoke to Axios, one of the hottest deals in this group of startups is a company named Trove, which helps employers communicate and manage compensation packages for employees and candidates.

  • Trove isn't presenting this week to investors because it's already raised a sizable new round of funding led by Andreessen Horowitz, per sources. (The startup has not responded to Axios' request for comment.)

Dion Rabouin
7 mins ago - Economy & Business

Why the Dow Jones shook up its members

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Dow Jones Industrial Average announced a major shakeup on Monday after the market closed — it booted Pfizer, Raytheon Technologies and ExxonMobil, the oldest member of the index, having joined in 1928.

What happened: Salesforce, Amgen and Honeywell will replace those companies to "help diversify the index ... and adding new types of businesses that better reflect the American economy," S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a note announcing the changes.

Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

NSA director says U.S. "disrupted a concerted effort to undermine" 2018 midterms

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio / Axios

The U.S. "disrupted a concerted effort to undermine the midterm elections" in 2018, writes NSA Director and head of U.S. Cyber Command Paul Nakasone, along with senior Cyber Command adviser Michael Sulmeyer, in Foreign Affairs.

Why it matters: Nakasone and Sulmeyer reveal that lessons from those incidents are being used to protect November's election from foreign interference.

Mike AllenJonathan Swan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's alternative reality

Sen. Tim Scott was the night's headliner. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The opening night of the Republican National Convention delighted President Trump's base with an alternative narrative where he masterfully deflected COVID, he's popular with Black Americans, and Joe Biden is a menacing leftist.

Why it matters: Although CNN and MSNBC cut away for fact checks, this week's convention gives the Trump campaign hour upon hour to show millions of viewers an America as Trump sees it.

