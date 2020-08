Palantir, the secretive data analysis company, is moving its headquarters to Denver from Palo Alto, according to media reports and the company's own website.

Why it matters: Palantir, which is expected to go public later this year, is among the tech companies considering leaving the Bay Area.

CEO Alex Karp first said a move was in the offing in an interview for Axios on HBO, blaming the "increasing intolerance and monoculture" of Silicon Valley.