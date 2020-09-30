2 hours ago - Economy & Business

What to expect when Palantir goes public

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Palantir, the big data analytics company co-founded by Peter Thiel, is set to go public today via a direct listing. The NYSE has set a $7.25 per share reference price, although the actual opening price might be much different.

Why it matters: This is one of two direct listings today, alongside Asana, which effectively doubles the number of VC-backed tech companies that have gone public this way — following last year's direct listings by Slack and Spotify.

  • Details: At $7.25 per share, the company would have a fully diluted market value just north of $15 billion and would be priced lower than where Palantir sold primary shares to private market investors in 2016.
  • Bonus: We'll have Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale on this afternoon's episode of "Axios Re:Cap."
  • The bottom line: Palantir has multiple marks against it, including unprofitability (after 17 years) and what CNBC's Jim Cramer referred to as a "borderline obnoxious" governance structure. But it's also one of the few tech unicorns that doesn't seem to have many startups on its flank — due to both its complexity and its eagerness to service certain clients that are anathema to much of Silicon Valley.

Updated Sep 29, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The top stories from "Axios on HBO"

From the Sept. 28 episode:

Ina Fried, author of Login
2 hours ago - Technology

Lego, Sesame Workshop back early-learning startup

A number of leading children's brands, including Lego and Sesame Workshop, are among the investors pouring $50 million into BEGiN, the New York startup behind the early-learning program HOMER.

Why it matters: Thus far, HOMER has focused on reading apps, but with the new funding and partnerships, the company says it will expand to a full early-learning program combining digital, physical and in-person experiences, tapping some of its investors for both content and distribution.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Climate's surprise appearance in the debate

The debate was a mess as moderator Chris Wallace struggled with President Trump's interruptions. But let's analyze the climate parts anyway without normalizing the whole thing.

Why it matters: The contest provided a collision over the topic between Trump and Joe Biden, and underscored the two candidates' immense differences.

