A better work life awaits "Out of Office"

Bryan Walsh, author of Future

Credit: Penguin

The authors of a new book argue the shift to remote work holds the potential to change work life for the better.

Why it matters: As the Omicron variant puts the final nail in the coffin of a quick return to the office, it's long past time to figure out better work habits for a remote and hybrid era that will be with us for the long haul.

What's happening: In their new book "Out of Office: The Big Problem and Bigger Promise of Working from Home," journalists Charlie Warzel and Anne Helen Petersen say remote work could be a boon in the future — provided it doesn't resemble the lonely, dysfunctional experience many of us have had for the past 20 months.

  • "We have to leave behind this understanding that whatever we have been doing before is what we will be doing moving forward," Petersen told me at an event today. "There are so many different and better ways to arrange remote work."

How (we) work: To prevent remote work from becoming all-consuming, Warzel and Petersen say companies need to establish meaningful guardrails between life and work, even if the latter is no longer taking place at the office.

  • And just as importantly, those guardrails need to be guarded by people in power.
  • "Too often, we celebrate the people who break those boundaries," said Warzel. "Instead, if someone breaks those rules, it means a manager should be taking them aside as they would if they broke some other code of conduct."

What to watch: How well companies can integrate young employees who entered the workforce remotely during the pandemic, and who never had a chance to build social capital and know-how in the office.

  • "Something we've seen work effectively with new employees is employers giving them a very clear understanding of exactly what they should be doing," said Petersen.

The bottom line: Company culture will look different in the new remote era — less about living to work than working to live.

  • "People are going to view their job more transactionally," said Warzel. "But that can help us build boundaries between work, work life, and personal life."

Go deeper

Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
14 hours ago - Economy & Business

Companies give up on return-to-work

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

In the 22 months since U.S. companies sent their workers home, they've collected droves of poll data, paid workplace consultants billions of dollars, and drafted plan after plan — but they still don't know much more about post-pandemic work than they did in March 2020.

Driving the news: The latest factor to foil every return-to-work plan is the arrival of the Omicron COVID variant.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Andrew Freedman
Updated 40 mins ago - Science

Historic storm bringing damaging winds, "unprecedented" tornado risk

Satellite image showing smoke plumes from wildfires, blowing dust, and thunderstorms with lightning flashes detected across the Plains on Dec. 15. (CIRA/RAMMB)

An expansive and intensifying storm is unleashing an array of hazardous weather to a broad swath of the lower 48 states on Wednesday, from 100 mph winds in Colorado to record warmth and an ongoing derecho moving from Kansas into Nebraska and Iowa.

Why it matters: The storm has already set all-time high temperatures for the month of December, as readings soar into the 70s all the way to the Iowa-Minnesota border. Its winds have knocked out power to more than 200,000 customers in four states, with outages climbing in Colorado and Kansas, according to poweroutage.us.

Go deeper (3 min. read)
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
45 mins ago - World

The global decline of democracy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Democratic governance is sliding backward in the U.S. and much of the world, according to a series of recent reports.

Why it matters: The future will be shaped by the push and pull of democratic and autocratic forces within countries and beyond their borders. If supporters of democracies can't halt democracy's retreat, freedom and civil liberties could follow.

Go deeper (2 min. read)

