Osteopath Joseph Mercola has donated more than $2.9 million over a nearly 10-year stretch to the National Vaccine Information Center — accounting for nearly 40% of the organization's funding, the Washington Post reports, citing recent tax records.

Why it matters: Mercola has made millions of dollars selling natural health products, such as supplements, according to court records. He has made claims on his website that some of his remedies are effective alternatives to vaccines, the Post notes.