Recovery operations continue after the partial collapse of an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Edwardsville, Illinois. Photo by Tim Vizer / AFP via Getty Images
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the fatal collapse of an Amazon warehouse that killed at least six workers over the weekend when a tornado struck an Illinois facility, the agency said Monday.
Why it matters: The deaths come as Amazon is in high gear to fill holiday orders and amid ongoing pressure on the company to improve working conditions.
Details: OSHA spokesperson Scott Allen said in an email obtained by Axios that they "had compliance officers at the complex since Saturday, December 11," to help with the investigation.
- Allen added that OSHA will have six months to complete its investigation and could issue citations and monetary penalties if they find safety violations.
What they're saying: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tweeted Saturday that "the news from Edwardsville is tragic."
- "We're heartbroken over the loss of our teammates there, and our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones."
However, a top union official put the blame on Amazon for having people continue working despite the tornado.
- Amazon's U.S. warehouse workers are not currently represented by a union, though there have been organizing efforts.
- "Requiring workers to work through such a major tornado warning event as this was inexcusable," said Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, said in a statement. "This is another outrageous example of the company putting profits over the health and safety of their workers."