OSHA investigating Amazon's warehouse collapse

Recovery operations continue after the partial collapse of an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Edwardsville, Illinois. Photo by Tim Vizer / AFP via Getty Images

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the fatal collapse of an Amazon warehouse that killed at least six workers over the weekend when a tornado struck an Illinois facility, the agency said Monday.

Why it matters: The deaths come as Amazon is in high gear to fill holiday orders and amid ongoing pressure on the company to improve working conditions.

Details: OSHA spokesperson Scott Allen said in an email obtained by Axios that they "had compliance officers at the complex since Saturday, December 11," to help with the investigation.

  • Allen added that OSHA will have six months to complete its investigation and could issue citations and monetary penalties if they find safety violations.

What they're saying: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tweeted Saturday that "the news from Edwardsville is tragic."

  • "We're heartbroken over the loss of our teammates there, and our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones."

However, a top union official put the blame on Amazon for having people continue working despite the tornado.

  • Amazon's U.S. warehouse workers are not currently represented by a union, though there have been organizing efforts.
  • "Requiring workers to work through such a major tornado warning event as this was inexcusable," said Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, said in a statement. "This is another outrageous example of the company putting profits over the health and safety of their workers."

Erin DohertyKierra Frazier
Updated Dec 11, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Kentucky governor: Death toll could exceed 100 from overnight tornadoes

Heavy damage is seen in downtown Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11 after a tornado swept through the area. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The death toll may exceed 100 after tornadoes tore through western Kentucky on Friday, according to Gov. Andy Beshear, who called it "the worst, most devastating, most deadly tornado event" in the state's history.

The latest: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott approved a request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Saturday to deploy resources to help in the search and rescue efforts in western Kentucky, according to a statement from the governor's office.

Erin Doherty
Dec 11, 2021 - Energy & Environment

In photos: Deadly tornadoes leave damage across Kentucky, multiple states

Heavy damage is seen downtown after a tornado swept through the area on Dec. 11 in Mayfield, Ky. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

More than 50 people are feared dead after a tornado ripped through western Kentucky overnight and left damage across multiple states.

Driving the news: Dozens are expected to have died in Mayfield, Kentucky, per WLKY. At least 110 people were in a candle manufacturing factory there when the tornado struck.

Kierra Frazier
Dec 12, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Fatalities, property destruction and power outages in six states slammed by tornadoes

Postal vehicles sit destroyed behind the post office after a tornado ripped through Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 10. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

More than two dozen tornadoes touched down in six Midwest and Southern states overnight Friday, leaving in their wake widespread destruction of property, rolling power outages and at least several dozen dead.

Driving the news: More than 70 people are believed to have been killed in Kentucky, and around two dozen others are estimated to have died in Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee.

