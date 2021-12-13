The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the fatal collapse of an Amazon warehouse that killed at least six workers over the weekend when a tornado struck an Illinois facility, the agency said Monday.

Why it matters: The deaths come as Amazon is in high gear to fill holiday orders and amid ongoing pressure on the company to improve working conditions.

Details: OSHA spokesperson Scott Allen said in an email obtained by Axios that they "had compliance officers at the complex since Saturday, December 11," to help with the investigation.

Allen added that OSHA will have six months to complete its investigation and could issue citations and monetary penalties if they find safety violations.

What they're saying: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tweeted Saturday that "the news from Edwardsville is tragic."

"We're heartbroken over the loss of our teammates there, and our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones."

However, a top union official put the blame on Amazon for having people continue working despite the tornado.