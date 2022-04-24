OSCE working to release observers "deprived of their liberty" in Ukraine

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe on Saturday said it's working on the "release" of members of its Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, who have been “deprived of their liberty.”

What they're saying: “The OSCE is extremely concerned that a number of SMM national mission members have been deprived of their liberty in Donetsk and Luhansk and is using all available channels to facilitate their release,” the OSCE tweeted.

Russian forces have launched an offensive on regions in eastern Ukraine including the cities of Donetsk and Luhansk.

How it works: The SMM is an "unarmed, civilian mission, present on the ground 24/7 in all regions of Ukraine," according to the OSCE website.