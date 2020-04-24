1 hour ago - Economy & Business

ORIC Pharmaceuticals raises $120 million during IPO

Dan Primack

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, a developer of therapies for treatment-resistant cancers, raised $120 million in its IPO. The San Francisco-based company priced 7.5 million shares at $16, versus initial plans to sell 5 million shares at between $14-$16, giving it an initial market cap of $441 million.

Why it matters: This reflects how the IPO market remains open for biotech startups and SPACs, likely because neither type of issuer has any revenue to lose from pandemic closures.

  • ROI: ORIC had raised $173 million in VC funding from firms like The Column Group (22.4% pre-IPO stake), Topspin Fund (15.6%), OrbiMed (11.7%), and EcoR1 Capital (5.8%).

The bottom line: "The discovery of ORIC’s lead experimental drug stemmed from work done by co-founder Charles Sawyers. Previously Sawyers was involved in the discovery of enzalutamide, which aims seeks to slow tumor cell growth by blocking androgens from binding with the androgen receptor. (Androgens, male sex hormones, prompt prostate cancer cell growth.) Another company co-founder, Scott Lowe, is a colleague of Sawyers and an expert in tumor networks and the factors in cancer cells’ response to treatment." — Sarah de Crescenzo, Xconomy

Dan Primack

House Judiciary antitrust chair calls for temporary merger ban

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Merger activity has slowed to a trickle, but it's a raging river compared to what could be coming if some in Congress get their way.

Driving the news: Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), who chairs House Judiciary's antitrust subcommittee, yesterday proposed a moratorium on all M&A activity outside of situations in which companies are bankrupt or on the brink of insolvency.

Ben Geman

Coronavirus is a Rorschach test on how best to battle climate change

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic is amplifying the debate over the relevance of individual behavior in fighting climate change.

Why it matters: The real-time experiment is lending itself to different takes on whether individual steps — as opposed to only systemic policy changes, cracking down on polluters and tech innovations — can play a major role in cutting emissions.

Kendall Baker

The NFL's virtual draft experiment goes smoothly

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the picks from his basement in Bronxville, N.Y. Photo: NFL via Getty Images

The virtual NFL draft went off without any major hitches (hats off to the ESPN production team), and while it was certainly low-energy at times, it was the closest thing we've had to live sports in over a month and a welcome distraction.

How it went down: Highlight packages and player analysis filled much of the airtime, and ESPN was ready with plenty of human-interest sidebars (childhood photographs, heartbreaking and heartwarming stories).

