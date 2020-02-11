41 mins ago - Health

Kidneys on flights are getting delayed like luggage

Marisa Fernandez

Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Transporting kidneys on commercial flights for transportation can put the organs in jeopardy, thanks to delays and logistical problems, Kaiser Health News and Reveal reports.

Why it matters: Organs can only be outside of the body for a certain number of hours before doctors will refuse to put them inside patients.

By the numbers: More than 8,800 organ and tissue shipments were collected voluntarily between 2014 and 2019 from the United Network for Organ Sharing.

  • Nearly 170 organs could not be transplanted and almost 370 endured what the system calls “near misses,” with delays of two hours or more.
  • 22 additional organs were transportation “failures” and were able to be transplanted elsewhere.

The bottom line: Organ distribution lacks a centralized system, relying on multiple partners like non-profits, doctors, career services and several domestic airlines to transport a kidney. It can lead to confusion and logistics problems where in the end, the patient suffers.

Caitlin Owens

HHS' pending data-sharing rules spark fight over patient records

Alex Azar, secretary of HHS. Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

There's an intense lobbying fight over Health and Human Services' pending health care data-sharing rules, Politico reports.

Between the lines: The fight involves hospitals, digital health firms and patient advocates.

Marisa Fernandez

Airlines cut back on U.S.-China flights due to coronavirus fears

Delta Air Lines Boeing 767 aircraft. Photo: Nik Oik/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Several airlines — including major U.S. carriers like Delta, United and American — are suspending some or all of their China flights through February because of coronavirus fears.

The big picture: Airlines said demand for flights to China has plummeted due to the virus' spread. Large companies in other industries — from technology to packaged food — have suspended business trips, CNBC reports.

Caitlin Owens

Google can view millions of patient health records in most states

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Through its partnerships with health care providers, Google can view tens of millions of patient records in at least three-quarters of states, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: Some of these partnerships allow Google to access identifiable information about patients without their or their doctors' knowledge, raising fears about how this data may be used.

