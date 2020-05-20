57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

QAnon conspiracy proponent wins Republican primary for Oregon Senate seat

Trump supporters displaying QAnon posters at a 2018 rally in Florida. Photo: Thomas O'Neill/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Jo Rae Perkins, who says she believes in the QAnon conspiracy theory, beat out three other candidates to win Oregon's Republican Senate primary on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The victory illustrates how a once-fringe conspiracy theory that sprung up on niche message boards like 8chan has become more mainstream in certain far-right circles.

  • "Q" is an anonymous internet user who claims to be a top government official with security clearance, waging war against the "deep state" in service to President Trump.
  • He drops "bread crumbs," deeply vague hints, for "bakers," the users who rush to decipher them.
  • All of this leads up to "the storm," which is when the QAnon community believes Trump will purge the government of criminals and "deep state" operatives.

What she's saying: "I stand with President Trump. I stand with Q and the team. Thank you Anons, and thank you patriots. And together, we can save our republic," Perkins said in a video posted on Twitter Tuesday.

  • She also used one of QAnon's primary rallying cries, holding up a sticker in the process: "Where we go one, we go all."
  • Perkins' campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The big picture: Perkins will face off against Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley in November. Cook Political Report rates the race as "solid Democrat."

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 4,952,139 — Total deaths: 325,650 — Total recoveries — 1,719,406Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 1,537,584 — Total deaths: 92,387 — Total recoveries: 289,392 — Total tested: 12,233,987Map.
  3. Congress: HHS watchdog targeted by Trump to testify about coronavirus supply shortages.
  4. Elections: Trump threatens funding for Nevada and Michigan over mail-in voting expansion — Coronavirus spikes vote-by-mail counts in Virginia municipal elections.
  5. Public health: FEMA has been another lifeline for health care providers.
  6. Tech: Apple, Google release their coronavirus exposure notification technology.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Scoop: Russia floats summit to get U.S. and Palestinians talking

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas with Russian President Putin. Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Russia has offered to facilitate a meeting in the next few weeks between the U.S. and the Palestinian Authority, Western diplomats briefed on the Russian initiative tell me.

Why it matters: Dialogue was severed between the U.S. and the Palestinians two and a half years ago, and the Palestinians aren't taking part in negotiations on President Trump's peace plan. New talks could also offer a way to prevent escalation on the ground as Israel considers annexing parts of the West Bank.

Podcast: Amy Klobuchar deals with mergers

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) joins the Axios Pro Rata Podcast to discuss her opposition to the possible tie-up between Uber and Grubhub, her concerns over Facebook's deal for Giphy, and why she hasn't signed on to Elizabeth Warren and AOC's blanket moratorium on large mergers.

