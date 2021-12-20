Oracle to buy Cerner for $28 billion, its largest-ever acquisition

Technology giant Oracle on Monday said it will buy Cerner, one of the largest vendors of electronic health record systems, for $28.3 billion in cash.

Why it matters: Oracle becomes an even bigger health care player, as 25% of all hospitals use Cerner's electronic records system.

The big picture: The deal, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, is the biggest-ever for Oracle.

Oracle already sells different types of software to health insurers, hospitals, drug companies and public health departments.

The tech giant could use the Cerner acquisition as a way to convince hospitals and physician clinics to convert more of their software to Oracle's.

Between the lines: Cerner has long been very profitable, but its earnings started to plateau before the pandemic and it still trails Epic in EHR market share.