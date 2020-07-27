1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Oprah announces new interview series for Apple TV+

Oprah Winfrey at an Apple product launch event in 2019. Photo: Michael Short/Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey's third streaming show for Apple, "The Oprah Conversation," is set to premiere July 30 with a series of virtual interviews from global thought leaders and newsmakers, Variety reports.

The big picture: The new show falls under a multi-year content agreement that Winfrey signed with Apple in 2018 that also includes “Oprah Talks COVID-19” and “Oprah’s Book Club.” Winfrey is also working on an upcoming documentary series that will cover mental health stigmas.

Guests for "The Oprah Conversation" include:

  • Bestselling author of “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi
  • Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative
  • A two-part interview with athlete, commentator, activist and creator and host of “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man,” Emmanuel Acho

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 16,340,152 — Total deaths: 650,157 — Total recoveries — 9,438,507Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 4,271,095 — Total deaths: 147,253 — Total recoveries: 1,297,863 — Total tested: 51,491,494Map.
  3. Public health: Deaths skew younger in the SouthChild COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida surge 23%.
  4. Politics: Herman Cain still hospitalized more than 3 weeks after COVID-19 diagnosis.
  5. ⚾️ Sports: How baseball's coronavirus reckoning affects everything.
39 mins ago - Health

How baseball's coronavirus reckoning affects everything

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

In less than four days, the 2020 MLB season is seriously at risk after at least 14 members of the Miami Marlins tested positive for the coronavirus, canceling games in Miami and Philadelphia and kicking off an emergency league meeting.

Why it matters: It's a bad sign for baseball moving forward. But most importantly, it's a bad sign for just about everything in our daily lives — showing that something approaching normal can't simply be willed into existence.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

John Lewis lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda

The body of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis arrived at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Monday to lie in state, following a series of memorials this weekend that included a final trip across Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.

The big picture: Lewis is the first Black lawmaker to receive the honor. Because the Capitol is closed to the public due to the coronavirus, Lewis will lie in state for just a few hours after an invitation-only ceremony is held for lawmakers. A public viewing will be held on the Capitol steps.

