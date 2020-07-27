Oprah announces new interview series for Apple TV+

Oprah Winfrey at an Apple product launch event in 2019. Photo: Michael Short/Getty Images
Oprah Winfrey's third streaming show for Apple, "The Oprah Conversation," is set to premiere July 30 with a series of virtual interviews from global thought leaders and newsmakers, Variety reports.
The big picture: The new show falls under a multi-year content agreement that Winfrey signed with Apple in 2018 that also includes “Oprah Talks COVID-19” and “Oprah’s Book Club.” Winfrey is also working on an upcoming documentary series that will cover mental health stigmas.
Guests for "The Oprah Conversation" include:
- Bestselling author of “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi
- Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative
- A two-part interview with athlete, commentator, activist and creator and host of “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man,” Emmanuel Acho