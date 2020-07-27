Oprah announces new interview series for Apple TV+

Oprah Winfrey's third streaming show for Apple, "The Oprah Conversation," is set to premiere July 30 with a series of virtual interviews from global thought leaders and newsmakers, Variety reports.

The big picture: The new show falls under a multi-year content agreement that Winfrey signed with Apple in 2018 that also includes “Oprah Talks COVID-19” and “Oprah’s Book Club.” Winfrey is also working on an upcoming documentary series that will cover mental health stigmas.

Guests for "The Oprah Conversation" include: