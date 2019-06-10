Opioid manufacturer Insys has filed for bankruptcy — which means it will only pay out a portion of its recent $225 million settlement with the federal government, the Wall Street Journal notes.

Why it matters: Insys executives have been found guilty of bribing doctors to prescribe its painkiller, Subsys, and the legal fallout has now forced the company into bankruptcy. And it's just the tip of the iceberg: State officials still have their sights set on big drug distributors and other manufacturers — most notably Purdue Pharma.