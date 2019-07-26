Why it matters: One constant, in every lawsuit and criminal case, is that drugmakers were laser-focused on sales above all else — sometimes illegally, but sometimes just by treating the drugs like any other corporate sales project.

Former Insys executives were recently convicted of bribing doctors to prescribe its painkiller, Subsys. But the trial also revealed a host of other, more mundane tactics designed to boost Subsys sales.

Emails show a similar mindset at Purdue. When told that OxyContin addiction would get worse if the drug wasn't regulated as a controlled substance, former CEO Richard Sackler asked, "How substantially would it improve your sales?”

And you hire McKinsey because of its expertise in maximizing profit, not because it knows how best to treat patients.

Details: McKinsey advised one pharmaceutical company to “get more patients on higher doses of opioids," the Times reports, and to study ways of "keeping patients on opioids longer.”

It advised Johnson & Johnson to step up its "targeting and influencing [of] prescription behavior in pain clinics," per the Times.

That sales-first mentality did not start or stop with opioids.

Johnson & Johnson testified that it's still working with McKinsey on its other drugs, the Times notes.

Pharmaceutical companies spend roughly $26 billion per year on marketing.

