Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Student's death renews calls for schools to stock opioid overdose drug

Jacob Knutson

Photo: Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

A Connecticut student's death has renewed calls for schools to stock and administer naloxone, a drug that can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Why it matters: U.S. drug overdose fatalities reached six figures in a 12-month period for the first time in November, and synthetic or natural opioids were the cause of a majority of the overdoses.

Driving the news: A 13-year-old student in Hartford, Connecticut, died of an apparent fentanyl overdose on Jan. 15 after falling ill a school that did not have naloxone on hand, AP reports.

  • After the student death, city officials promised to stock naloxone in Hartford schools, and advocacy groups said it demonstrated why the drug and overdose response training are needed in schools.

What they're saying: "[National Association of School Nurses] supports safe and effective management of opioid-related overdoses in schools through incorporating emergency rescue medication into school emergency preparedness and response plans," the association said in a statement Monday.

  • The association said it doesn’t have data on the number of schools and school districts who currently have adopted naloxone use and training in schools.
  • NASN has advocated for naloxone use in school settings since at least 2015.

By the numbers: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in December that drug overdoses among people between ages 15 and 24 increased by 49% between 2019 and 2020,

  • The National Institute on Drug Abuse estimated that at least 3,391 people between 15 and 24 died from opioid overdoses in 2019, it's unknown how many of those deaths occurred in schools settings.

The big picture: At least 27 states had passed laws that at minimum required schools to create a policy concerning the use of naloxone as of September 2020, according to a report from the Legislative Analysis and Public Policy Association, an advocacy group.

  • At least twenty states allowed schools to possess naloxone and to administer naloxone but did not require them to do so.
  • The Office of National Drug Control Policy released a model law in November that, if adopted by states, would expand access to naloxone overall, including in schools.
  • The law would require public schools, including colleges and universities, to appoint a risk management officer that would stock and administer the drug and would allow the institutions to train other staff members to do the same.

Go deeper: Narcan vending machines installed across U.S. to fight opioid crisis

Go deeper

Jeff Tracy
10 mins ago - Sports

Olympians avoiding COVID at all costs ahead of Beijing Games

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

10 days out from the Olympics, athletes around the world are battening down the hatches in hopes of making it to Beijing COVID-free.

Why it matters: The Beijing bubble — a closed-loop system meant to shut off the outside world entirely — is the strictest ever created for a global sporting event.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
14 mins ago - World

DOJ's China Initiative under scrutiny as cases fall apart

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The tide of public opinion may be turning against the Justice Department's China Initiative, as more cases fall apart and more of the researchers charged are speaking out.

The big picture: Chinese government-linked economic and industrial espionage in the United States is a real concern, but the China Initiative's flaws may be overshadowing the problem it was intended to address.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Peloton's wild ride and possible buyers

Illustration: Megan Robinson/Axios

Peloton is having a bumpy ride, and has become a source of fascination among even those who've never invested or clipped in.

Driving the news: On Monday, a hedge fund with less than a 5% stake in Peloton called for CEO John Foley to be fired and for the connected fitness company to consider seeking a strategic buyer. Shares gained nearly 10% on the news, but remained down 16.2% for the year and off 80% their December 2020 peak.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow