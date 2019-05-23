How Opendorse helps college athletes build their brands

Founded by ex-Nebraska football players Blake Lawrence and Adi Kunalic, Opendorse is a platform that helps universities, leagues, teams, agencies and sponsors distribute social media content.

How it works: Let's say Alabama's social team takes photos at a game and wants to send them to players, coaches and alumni to share on their social channels. Instead of distributing the content via email or some unorganized process, they would upload it to Opendorse.