OPEC and Russia near deal on deeper crude cuts, reports say

OPEC and allied producers — notably Russia — are coalescing around a plan to deepen their joint crude oil production restrictions by 500,000 barrels per day, according to multiple reports from Vienna, where the OPEC+ group is currently gathered.

Why it matters: The emerging agreement signals how petro-states are grappling with how to prop up prices amid rising supplies from the U.S. and elsewhere, and sluggish global demand that's hampered by trade battles.