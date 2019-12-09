OPEC prevents the bottom from dropping out

The upshot of the revised OPEC+ deal seems to be that they've kept a floor under prices for now and even pushed them up, but they've hardly juiced the market.

Catch up fast: OPEC and allied producers including Russia on Friday deepened their production-limiting deal by 500,000 barrels per day as they seek to prevent a glut. But there was a twist: Saudi Arabia pledged to continue with a voluntary output cut of another 400,000 daily barrels.