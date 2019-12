CEO Dena Wiggins predicted they'll have company. "We believe we are the first national natural gas trade association to support paying a price on carbon, but we are likely not going to be the last," she told reporters.

Why it matters: It's the latest sign of powerful industries and groups starting to alter their posture.

Exxon, Chevron, BP and subsidiaries of Equinor, Shell and Total are all members, alongside independent players like EQT Corp., and Cabot.

A number of oil majors — including Shell, BP and others — already support pricing.

Where it stands: NGSA doesn't have plans to lobby Congress on the matter, Wiggins said.

The group released a set of broadly worded "principles." They don't signal a preference for taxes versus emissions-trading.

NGSA favors a national program, but says that as states move forward, they should price carbon in power markets and work together.

How it works: The group's principles for states argue that pricing should replace emissions regulations.

That's consistent with what several oil-and-gas giants want in return for a national carbon tax plan, via their membership in the Climate Leadership Council.

Tuesday's outline opposes "subsidies" and policies that "distort" markets — likely a reference to NGSA's ongoing fight against state subsidies for nuclear plants.

The big picture: A carbon price, depending on where it's set, could help the fuel shove coal aside even faster, though Wiggins said their position is not about members' bottom lines.

