Ontario returns to online learning due to Omicron, closes restaurant and gyms

Noah Garfinkel

People wearing face masks line up to enter a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Toronto, Canada in December. Photo: Zou Zheng/Xinhua via Getty Images

Ontario, the most populous province in Canada, will delay the return to in-person school and will move to online learning, as well as close all restaurants, gyms and movie theaters due to the rapid spread of the Omicron COVID variant, Ontario's Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday.

Why it matters: Omicron is causing a record number of new infections and leading to concerns about hospital capacity, per AP. Hospitals will also be forced to pause all "non-emergent and non-urgent" surgeries.

Details: The measures will start on Wednesday, Jan. 5 and will all be "time-limited", with most restrictions staying in place for three weeks, Minister of Health Christine Elliot said at a press conference on Monday.

  • In-person learning will be delayed for two weeks.
  • Indoor dining will be prohibited. Gyms, theaters, and museums will all be closed during the three-week period.
  • Retails stores will be limited to 50% capacity, and indoor gatherings will be capped at five people.

What they're saying: "If we do not act, if we don't do everything possible to get this variant under control, the results can be catastrophic," Ford said on Monday.

  • "These additional time limited measures are needed to preserve our hospital capacity as we accelerate our booster dose rollout," Elliot added.

Chelsea CirruzzoCuneyt Dil
9 hours ago - Axios Washington D.C.

D.C. starts 2021 amid COVID-19 surge

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The D.C. region starts the new year dealing with the fallout from the staggering spread of COVID-19.

  • D.C.’s case count has exploded in the past month, shooting up to more than 2,000 cases daily in the last days of 2021 as the highly contagious Omicron variant threatens the region.
Nathan Bomey
Jan 2, 2022 - Economy & Business

Omicron collides with New Year's resolutions

A staff member of Planet Fitness prepares for reopening to the public in Inglewood, Calif., in March 2021. Photo: Xinhua/Xinhua via Getty Images

Gyms, fitness studios and other workout facilities have been slowly getting back into shape since the pandemic devastated their businesses, but the emergence of the Omicron variant threatens to reverse that momentum at the worst possible time.

The big picture: New Year's is typically a big boon to gym memberships, but Omicron threatens to undermine it if Americans decide to stick with now-ubiquitous at-home fitness options.

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
10 hours ago - Health

Back to school: Omicron edition

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Months after Delta threatened the fall back-to-school ritual, COVID-19 is again complicating kids' return to the classroom.

Why it matters: While government officials worked to convince school administrators and parents over the last several days that kids could safely get back to in-person learning after the holidays, the reality on the ground amid the spread of Omicron is much more complicated.

