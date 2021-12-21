OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely steps down

OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely announced Tuesday he is stepping aside from the creator platform known for its adult content.

Driving the news: The platform has named Ami Gan, a former spokesperson for the company, as its new CEO. Stokely, who created OnlyFans in 2016, will become an adviser for the company, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the story.

Background: Gan first joined the company in 2020 as its chief of marketing and communications. She previously worked for Red Bull, Quest Nutrition and a Los Angeles-based cannabis café, Bloomberg notes.

The big picture: Earlier this year, OnlyFans announced a proposed ban on sexually explicit content. But it suspended those plans after receiving backlash from sex workers who rely on the platform to make a living.