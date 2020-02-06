56 mins ago - Science

OneWeb launches batch of internet-beaming satellites to orbit

Miriam Kramer

OneWeb's satellites ahead of launch. Photo:

OneWeb — a company hoping to bring broadband to millions of underserved users around the world — launched 34 of its internet-beaming satellites to orbit on Thursday.

Why it matters: A number of companies, including SpaceX and Amazon, are also planning to launch their own broadband constellations, making this a growing but competitive part of the space industry.

Details: This launch marks the beginning of a series of launches this year designed to build out OneWeb's satellite constellation.

  • The company plans to provide partial coverage by the end of the year with full global services starting in 2021.
  • In total, the company plans to have 648 satellites as part of the initial constellation.
  • OneWeb launched six satellites to orbit last year.

Between the lines: OneWeb is also focused on making sure that it's a responsible user of space.

  • The company is planning to affix its satellite with grappling technology that will allow a satellite servicing craft to either deorbit or help fix any spacecraft that is no longer functional in orbit, preventing it from becoming space junk that might threaten other spacecraft.

The intrigue: It's still not clear exactly how much of a market there will be for these kinds of space-based internet services.

  • "We don't know how big the market is for consumer broadband, but it may not be much bigger than we have today," technology consultant Tim Farrar told Axios in November.
  • Astronomers are also worried about what these satellites will mean for the future of their profession, with thousands of internet-beaming spacecraft launching to orbit in the coming years that could streak through their images, obscuring faint objects in need of study like asteroids.

Go deeper

Miriam Kramer

The big business of tracking junk in space

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Thousands of pieces of space junk are speeding around Earth, but current tracking tools aren't yet able to pinpoint where most of the junk is at any given time, putting other satellites in danger — and fueling a growing industry to track debris and satellites.

Why it matters: Trackers warn collisions can knock out communications, cause millions of dollars in damage, and add to the price of insurance and therefore operation.

Go deeperArrowFeb 4, 2020 - Science
Miriam KramerAlison Snyder

The earthly limit on satellite ambitions

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios.

SpaceX, Amazon and others have high hopes for launching constellations of satellites that will provide internet to the globe, while some startups hope to nearly continuously beam back images from space.

Yes, but: The industry's growth is limited by the earthly half of the equation: ground infrastructure needed to receive data and control the satellites themselves.

Go deeperArrowJan 14, 2020
Miriam Kramer

How new internet-beaming satellites could change wars

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Huge constellations of satellites expected to launch to orbit in the next few years are an opportunity for defense agencies to expand their communications — and transform the nature of conflict.

Why it matters: National security experts warn that China and other nations are ahead of the U.S. when it comes to beefing up their weaponized capabilities in orbit, potentially putting U.S. assets on Earth and in space in jeopardy.

Go deeperArrowJan 28, 2020