Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Moderna's stock soared 12% Monday, putting its market cap just shy of $150 billion.

Driving the news: The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has raised a lot of questions, including whether the vaccines will remain as effective.

But experts have expressed caution, saying it'll be weeks before we know more about how infectious this strain is and how it affects the vaccines.

"We need to wait for the data to know if this is true and how much is it going down," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel told CNBC about the company's vaccine effectiveness.

Moderna is working on a multi-variant booster and an Omicron-specific vaccine, Bancel said.

Between the lines: Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is the company's only approved product right now.

Consequently, every coronavirus development significantly affects the company because the vaccine is the company at this point in time.

What to watch: Whether the Biden administration will put more pressure on Moderna to share its vaccine know-how with other companies and organizations.