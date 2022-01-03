Sign up for our daily briefing

Omarion makes an Omicron comeback

Courtenay Brown

Omarion performs in 2021 in Atlanta, Ga. Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Musician Omarion wants you to know he's definitely not the Omicron variant.

Driving the news: Memes have been using his name to refer to the most contagious strain of the virus.

  • "My lawyers asked me to read this ... I, Omarion, am a musician and entertainer — you knew that — not a variant, OK," he joked on TikTok this weekend.

The artist's brand is the latest to become connected to the pandemic.

  • The last was Delta Airlines, whose CEO refused to refer to the Delta variant by that moniker. "We just call it the variant," he told WSJ.
  • There was also Corona beer, which saw a flood of misinformation around a link to the coronavirus. (But sales didn't take a hit because of that.)

The bottom line: Omarion hasn't been name-dropped this much since the early 2000s — and he's using the attention to plug his craft: You don't need "a negative test result in order to dance to my music," the singer said.

Go deeper

Jonathan Swan
26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bannon, Trump to counterprogram Dems for Jan. 6 anniversary

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Former President Trump and fervent allies, including Steve Bannon, plan to go on the offense during Thursday's anniversary of the Capitol insurrection — in fiery contrast with House and Senate Republican leaders, who plan no events, sources with direct knowledge tell Axios.

Why it matters: The starkly differing approaches underscore tensions remaining within the GOP about how to address the deadly riot.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Updated 1 hour ago - Health

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes found guilty

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and former CEO of blood-testing company Theranos, on Monday was found guilty of conspiracy and fraud against certain investors by a California jury.

Why it matters: Holmes was the poster child of Silicon Valley hubris, taking "fake it till you make it" to illegal extremes. She was found not guilty on several charges relating to patients and company ads in Arizona.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
2 hours ago - World

China's "zero COVID" challenge is getting tougher

Testing in Xi'an. Photo: VCG via Getty

In New York City, 85,476 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. In Xi’an, which has a larger population, that number was 122. But it’s the central Chinese city that’s currently living under the world’s strictest lockdown.

Why it matters: The Chinese government is going to drastic lengths to maintain its “zero COVID” policy even with more contagious variants like Omicron emerging and the rest of the world largely learning to live with the virus — including countries like Australia and New Zealand that had previously tried to keep all cases out.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

