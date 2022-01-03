Omarion makes an Omicron comeback

Musician Omarion wants you to know he's definitely not the Omicron variant.

Driving the news: Memes have been using his name to refer to the most contagious strain of the virus.

"My lawyers asked me to read this ... I, Omarion, am a musician and entertainer — you knew that — not a variant, OK," he joked on TikTok this weekend.

The artist's brand is the latest to become connected to the pandemic.

whose CEO refused to refer to the Delta variant by that moniker. "We just call it the variant," he told WSJ. There was also Corona beer, which saw a flood of misinformation around a link to the coronavirus. (But sales didn't take a hit because of that.)

The bottom line: Omarion hasn't been name-dropped this much since the early 2000s — and he's using the attention to plug his craft: You don't need "a negative test result in order to dance to my music," the singer said.