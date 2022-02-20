Sign up for our daily briefing

In photos: Beijing Olympics end with visually striking closing ceremony

Ivana Saric

Fireworks light up the sky over the National Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Photo: Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images

The Beijing Games came to a close Sunday with a ceremony at the Beijing National Stadium.

Why it matters: These were the second Olympic games to take place during the pandemic and were conducted within the confines of China's "closed loop" system designed to keep COVID out, the strictest-ever protocols created for a global sporting event.

  • Dwindling case numbers as the Games went on indicate that the "closed loop" largely worked, though the strict procedures posed difficulties for some athletes competing, Axios' Erin Doherty writes.
In photos
Children holding lit snowflake figures perform at the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Photo: Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images
A general view is seen of flag bearers during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony. Photo: Fred Lee/Getty Images
Willow twig farewell performance at the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Photo: Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images
Snowflake-shaped Olympic cauldron during the closing ceremony. Photo: Fred Lee/Getty Images
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach speaks during the closing ceremony. Photo: Wei Zheng/CHINASPORTS/VCG via Getty Images
Fireworks explode over the Beijing National Stadium. Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Barak Ravid
47 mins ago - World

Iran demanding Revolutionary Guards be taken off terror list in nuclear talks: Israeli PM

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Photo: Amir Levy/Getty Images

Iran is demanding during the nuclear talks in Vienna that the U.S. remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from a blacklist of foreign terrorist organizations as a condition for a nuclear deal, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday.

Why it matters: Bennett used a speech to representatives of U.S. Jewish organizations in Jerusalem to highlight the remaining gaps between the U.S. and Iran as the talks approach the finish line.

Dave Lawler
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Biden and Putin are live-blogging a pre-war

Vladamir Putin and President Biden are hosted by the Swiss president in Geneva last June. Photo: Brendan SmialowskiI/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden and Vladimir Putin are each trying to shape the narrative of what is happening in Ukraine and get inside the heads of a global audience — and each other — to gain the upper hand in an information war as a possible prelude to a real one.

Why it matters: U.S. officials say Putin is stoking disinformation in order to blame Ukraine if Russia invades. The White House is trying to announce Putin's plays before he runs them — a novel and risky strategy they hope might stave off an invasion, or at least help unify the international community against it.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

  1. Health: America's rapid — yet unequal — pandemic off-ramp — COVID cases plummet all across the U.S. — Health workers weigh their options.
  2. Vaccines: New York delays booster-shot mandate for health care workers — CDC study: COVID vaccination during pregnancy protects infants.
  3. Politics: CDC lowers pandemic travel warning for cruise ships — Biden administration requests $30 billion for COVID response.
  4. States: California first state in U.S. to outline COVID endemic phase plan — Virginia Governor signs bill ending school mask mandates.
  5. World: Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID, has mild symptoms — The Winter Olympics' COVID strategy worked pretty well — Canadian police arrest over 100 people in trucker protests.
  6. Variant tracker
