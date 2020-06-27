32 mins ago - Health

Population of Americans over 65 expands rapidly as baby boomers age

Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

Nearly 54 million Americans have reached traditional retirement age, 65 years and older, in the U.S. — a 34% jump over the past decade, per 2019 Census Bureau population estimates cited by Bloomberg.

Why it matters: The older population is expanding at a faster rate than that of children and working-age Americans, driven by the aging of Baby Boomers born between 1946 and 1964. This means the country's dependency ratio has grown, Bloomberg notes, wherein federal, state and local governments are likely to feel the strain of older Americans' reliance on government services.

  • “And this is going to cause higher taxes," University of Michigan economic Richard Curtin told Bloomberg. "That represents a significant draw on consumers’ budgets.”

Of note: "...the under-18 population was smaller in 2019 than it was in 2010, in part due to lower fertility in the United States," Luke Rogers, chief of the Census Bureau's Population Estimates Branch said.

The state of play:

  • North Dakota is the only state across the U.S. to see an overall decline in its median age, which dropped from 37 in 2010 to 35.3 in 2019.
  • Nearly 13 million Americans are 80 and older.
  • The dependency ratio for 2019 shows there are 54 Americans in need of support for every 100 people of working age.

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 9,838,205 — Total deaths: 495,079 — Total recoveries — 4,973,342Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m ET: 2,469,441 — Total deaths: 125,081 — Total recoveries: 670,809 — Total tested: 29,810,767Map.
  3. Public health: Pandemic shrinks planned family sizesWhy coronavirus contact tracing is failing.
  4. States: Texas Gov. Abbott regrets opening bars after seeing the "aftermath" of a coronavirus surge.
  5. Immigration: Judge orders ICE to release children from family detention centers.
  6. Education: A blueprint for managing colleges.
  7. 1 🎥 thing: Summer's hottest blockbusters delayed.
Sara Fischer
Economy & Business

Summer's hottest blockbusters delayed as coronavirus cases rise

An outdoor ad for Disney's "Mulan" in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images

Two of the summer's most highly anticipated films, Disney's live action remake of ""Mulan" and Warner Bros.' "Tenet," have both delayed their theater debuts due to rising coronavirus cases around the U.S.

Why it matters: It's a big blow to the movie theater industry, which has been waiting for Hollywood's biggest releases to hit theaters to attract audiences.

Mike AllenSara Fischer
Economy & Business

The bottom-up revolution hits Facebook

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Coca-Cola, Unilever and Hershey said Friday that they're cutting back on social-media-advertising, adding seismic voices to a growing boycott of Facebook.

Why it matters: This is a vivid example of a trend spotted last year by Axios CEO Jim VandeHei, and amplified by the new American realities brought on by the virus and protests: CEOs are the new politicians. They're helping do what President Trump and Congress would not.

