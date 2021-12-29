Sign up for our daily briefing

Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate

Oriana Gonzalez

Photo: Chris Kleponis/Polaris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A federal court on Tuesday denied the state of Oklahoma's lawsuit attempting to block enforcement of the Pentagon's vaccine mandate for federal employees.

Driving the news: District Judge Stephen Friot said Oklahoma's attempt was "without merit," ultimately finding that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin — and the Biden administration — has the constitutional authority to enforce a vaccination mandate.

Catch up quick: Austin had denied the state's request to exempt Oklahoma's National Guard from the mandate, which states that Air National Guard and Army National Guard members who fail to get inoculated will be barred from drills and other duties, and won't be paid even when they're under state control.

  • Oklahoma then filed a lawsuit saying that such a mandate was unconstitutional and that some National Guard members would prefer to quit instead of getting vaccinated. The state had also asked the court to block the mandate for all federal employees, not just the National Guard.

What they're saying: "[A]dding a tenth FDA-approved vaccine to the list of nine that all service members are already required to take would hardly amount to 'an enormous and transformative expansion [of the] regulatory authority' the Secretary of Defense already possesses," Friot wrote in his opinion.

  • "And, to say no more on this point, there is nothing 'transformative' about a force protection measure first conceived and enforced by General George Washington when he required members of the Continental Army to be inoculated against smallpox," the judge added.
  • "[E]ven if we were to assume that the mandate is in some way novel in the sense contemplated by the major questions doctrine, it would be nothing more than a novel application of long-established and congressionally-granted administrative authority."

Kierra Frazier
18 hours ago - Health

Report: D.C. has highest rate of COVID-19 infection in the U.S.

A health care worker administers a COVID-19 PCR test Dec. 28 at a free test site in Farragut Square in Washington, D.C. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

COVID-19 cases are spiking in Washington, D.C., which now has the highest rate for COVID-19 infection in the country, according to an NPR analysis based on data from Johns Hopkins University and the U.S. Census Bureau.

Driving the news: The D.C. region saw an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations before the Christmas weekend, and cases have continued to rise as the Omicron variant continues to spread.

Rebecca Falconer
9 hours ago - Health

Trump surgeon general slams new CDC guidelines on isolation

Former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams during a congressional hearing on Capitol Hill in July. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Jerome Adams, the U.S. surgeon general under former President Trump, criticized the CDC on Tuesday for shortening the recommended isolation time for people who test positive for COVID-19 to five days if they're asymptomatic.

Details: Adams also expressed concern in a Twitter post and in an interview Tuesday about the CDC's updated guidance on face masks, which advises that after the recommended isolation period, people should wear masks for at least five days to "minimize the risk of infecting others."

Bob Herman
20 hours ago - Health

India authorizes two COVID vaccines

The Corbevax vaccine. Photo: Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development

Drug regulators in India have authorized two COVID-19 vaccines, Corbevax and Covovax, for emergency use.

Why it matters: The Omicron strain of the coronavirus vaccine has led to global records of daily cases. These new vaccines could serve as potential lifelines for low- and middle-income countries that have been left behind in global vaccination, depending on how effective the vaccines are.

