After Oklahoma's Attorney General Mike Hunter announced an $85 million settlement with Teva Pharmaceuticals over the weekend in the state's ongoing opioids case, only Johnson & Johnson is left defending itself in the suit.

Why it matters: Oklahoma is seeking $17 billion in damages over a crisis that has killed thousands of Americans, and if the state wins, it spells trouble of historic proportions for all of the various companies that are part of the consolidated national lawsuit in Ohio.