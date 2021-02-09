Oil giant Total rebrands and boosts renewables spend

The huge multinational oil-and-gas company Total on Tuesday unveiled new information about its diversification efforts — and the company's changing its name too.

Driving the news: Total said over 20% of its expected $12.1 billion in net spending in 2021 will be devoted to renewables and other electricity-related investments.

By the numbers: Looking further out, Total said its focus on liquefied natural gas, renewables and other electricity services means that oil products will fall to 30% of its sales mix by 2030.

"The company expects its energy sales mix to be 50% gases, 30% oil products, 5% biofuels and 15% electrons by 2030, compared with 55% oil products, 40% gas and 5% electrons in 2019," S&P Global Platts reports.

The intrigue: Total is asking shareholders to endorse a rebrand as TotalEnergies.

The French company says the name reflects its plan to "transform itself into a broad energy company to meet the dual challenge of the energy transition: more energy, less emissions."

It comes after Norwegian oil major Statoil rebranded as Equinor in 2018.

Why it matters: It's the latest sign of how some of the world's most powerful oil companies are moving more deeply into cleaner tech outside what remains their dominant fossil fuel business.

Total in recent years has been expanding more deeply into areas including renewables, batteries, hydrogen and electric vehicle charging.

What we're watching: On Thursday, Royal Dutch Shell is slated to unveil specifics about its plan to be a "net-zero emissions" business by 2050.

Catch up quick: Total's announcement arrived as part of the company's fourth-quarter and full-year earnings report.