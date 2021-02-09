Sign up for our daily briefing

Oil giant Total rebrands and boosts renewables spend

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Photo: Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The huge multinational oil-and-gas company Total on Tuesday unveiled new information about its diversification efforts — and the company's changing its name too.

Driving the news: Total said over 20% of its expected $12.1 billion in net spending in 2021 will be devoted to renewables and other electricity-related investments.

By the numbers: Looking further out, Total said its focus on liquefied natural gas, renewables and other electricity services means that oil products will fall to 30% of its sales mix by 2030.

  • "The company expects its energy sales mix to be 50% gases, 30% oil products, 5% biofuels and 15% electrons by 2030, compared with 55% oil products, 40% gas and 5% electrons in 2019," S&P Global Platts reports.

The intrigue: Total is asking shareholders to endorse a rebrand as TotalEnergies.

  • The French company says the name reflects its plan to "transform itself into a broad energy company to meet the dual challenge of the energy transition: more energy, less emissions."
  • It comes after Norwegian oil major Statoil rebranded as Equinor in 2018.

Why it matters: It's the latest sign of how some of the world's most powerful oil companies are moving more deeply into cleaner tech outside what remains their dominant fossil fuel business.

  • Total in recent years has been expanding more deeply into areas including renewables, batteries, hydrogen and electric vehicle charging.

What we're watching: On Thursday, Royal Dutch Shell is slated to unveil specifics about its plan to be a "net-zero emissions" business by 2050.

Catch up quick: Total's announcement arrived as part of the company's fourth-quarter and full-year earnings report.

  • It reported a $7.2 billion net loss on the year, showing the pandemic's toll on the sector as companies took huge write-downs and grappled with the collapse in demand and prices.
  • But Reuters notes that its Q4 earnings fell less sharply than the prior three months and that its adjusted profit of $1.3 billion for the period beat analysts' expectations.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Feb 8, 2021 - Economy & Business

S&P companies overall on pace for positive earnings for first time since 2019

Traders work after the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 15, 2019. Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Fourth-quarter earnings have been far better than expected for S&P 500 companies, with the index overall reporting year-over-year earnings growth of 1.7% as of Friday.

Details: The expected earnings of the index have increased consistently. Analysts had predicted a year-over-year decline in earnings of -2.4% last week and a year-over-year decline in earnings of -9.3% at the end of the fourth quarter, according to FactSet senior earnings analyst John Butters.

Axios
Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: South Africa vaccine pause shows how variants could derail pandemic progress — About 10% of Americans have gotten a coronavirus vaccine.
  2. Vaccine: The vaccines have shattered expectations.
  3. Politics: Both chambers pass budget resolution, paving the way for Biden's relief plan.
  4. Education: Biden on school closures: "It is a national emergency" — The high economic costs of disrupted school.
  5. Social media: Facebook says it will crack down on COVID vaccine misinformation.
  6. Sports: Super Bowl parties, post-game celebrations risk COVID spike.
  7. World: The country that rejected coronavirus vaccines.
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

What Tesla's bitcoin purchase means for the future of the dollar

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Large and respected institutions, including a $1 trillion company run by the richest person on earth are starting to worry about the world's institutions, most notably the stock market and fiat currencies, and they are taking steps to hedge the risks.

Why it matters: Tesla's announcement that it will invest its reserves in bitcoin and gold as well as dollars makes the company part of a growing movement away from the greenback — which has long been the world's primary and most trusted store of value — and the largest and most high-profile company to do so.

