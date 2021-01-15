Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Oil-and-gas giant Total leaves American Petroleum Institute

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Photo: Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Oil-and-gas giant Total said this morning that it's leaving the American Petroleum Institute, which is the industry's most powerful U.S. lobbying group.

Why it matters: It's the biggest rupture yet between European-headquartered multinational oil majors and U.S.-based trade groups over climate policy.

What they're saying: France-based Total cited several differences with API.

  • They noted API is part of a group that opposes electric vehicle subsidies.
  • They also cited differences on carbon pricing and that "API gave its support during the recent elections to candidates who argued against the United States’ participation in the Paris Agreement."

Where it stands: API said the world's energy and environmental challenges benefit from a diversity of views and approaches.

  • "As a member-driven organization, we do not support subsidizing energy because it distorts the market and ultimately proves harmful to consumers," the group said.
  • The industry is focused on "meaningful action and shaping policy at all levels of government to reduce U.S. emissions and ensure access to affordable and reliable energy," they said.

Editor's note: This story was updated with a response from API.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Jan 14, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Oil majors deepen push into offshore wind

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

This week brought new signs of multinational oil majors' deepening push into offshore wind.

Driving the news: France's Total is teaming up with Spain-based global power giant Iberdrola to develop what they say will be one of the world's largest offshore wind farms off Denmark's coast.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
3 hours ago - Health

Biden taps ex-FDA chief to lead Operation Warp Speed amid rollout of COVID plan

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden has picked former FDA chief David Kessler to lead Operation Warp Speed, a day after unveiling a nearly $2 trillion pandemic relief plan that includes $400 billion for directly combatting the virus.

Why it matters: Biden's transition team said Kessler has been advising the president-elect since the beginning of the pandemic, and hopes his involvement will help accelerate vaccination, the New York Times reports. Operation Warp Speed's current director, Moncef Slaoui, will stay on as a consultant.

Cara ShillennCourtenay Brown
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

The case of the missing relief money

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A chunk of stimulus payments is missing in action, thanks to a mix up that put as many as 13 million checks into invalid bank accounts.

Why it matters: The IRS (by law) was supposed to get all payments out by Friday. Now the onus could shift to Americans to claim the money on their tax refund — further delaying relief to struggling, lower-income Americans.

