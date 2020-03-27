Equinor bails on oil trade group over climate change disagreements
Oil field run by Equinor. Photo: Carina Johansen/NTB Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images
Oil-and-gas giant Equinor said Friday that it’s leaving the Independent Petroleum Association of America, an industry trade group, due to differences over climate policy.
What's happening: Equinor cited the group’s lack of public support for the Paris Agreement and carbon pricing.
- However, Equinor is staying in the powerful American Petroleum Institute despite “some misalignment” on climate.
- Read their review of trade group memberships here.
Why it matters: It’s the latest evidence of the emerging divisions in the relationship between European-based energy majors and K Street over climate change.
