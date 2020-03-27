Equinor bails on oil trade group over climate change disagreements

Oil-and-gas giant Equinor said Friday that it’s leaving the Independent Petroleum Association of America, an industry trade group, due to differences over climate policy.

What's happening: Equinor cited the group’s lack of public support for the Paris Agreement and carbon pricing.

However, Equinor is staying in the powerful American Petroleum Institute despite “some misalignment” on climate.

Read their review of trade group memberships here.

Why it matters: It’s the latest evidence of the emerging divisions in the relationship between European-based energy majors and K Street over climate change.

