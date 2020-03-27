2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Equinor bails on oil trade group over climate change disagreements

Ben Geman

Oil field run by Equinor. Photo: Carina Johansen/NTB Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Oil-and-gas giant Equinor said Friday that it’s leaving the Independent Petroleum Association of America, an industry trade group, due to differences over climate policy.

What's happening: Equinor cited the group’s lack of public support for the Paris Agreement and carbon pricing. 

  • However, Equinor is staying in the powerful American Petroleum Institute despite “some misalignment” on climate.
  • Read their review of trade group memberships here.

Why it matters: It’s the latest evidence of the emerging divisions in the relationship between European-based energy majors and K Street over climate change.

