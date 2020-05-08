2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Coronavirus drives oil to a "rapid and brutal adjustment"

Photo: Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The consultancy IHS Markit now expects roughly 14 million barrels per day of crude oil production worldwide to be "cut or shut-in" during the second quarter.

The big picture: IHS analyst Jim Burkhard, in a statement, said a "rapid and brutal adjustment of global oil supply to a lower level of demand is underway."

  • He said all producing nations are subject to the "same brutal market forces," but some will be more affected than others.
  • IHS calls the cuts the largest in industry history.

Why it matters: The fresh estimate is the latest eye-popping tally of how the collapse in demand is affecting oil markets.

  • A suite of U.S. companies are announcing major cutbacks. The latest came yesterday afternoon.
  • The independent producer EOG Resources said shut-in of existing wells will cut production this month by 125,000 barrels per day.

Black men and women are roughly twice as likely to die from the coronavirus than white people in England and Wales, the NHS reported in new data released Thursday.

The big picture: Health officials in the U.S. have outlined causes for the heightened coronavirus risks for people of color in America: chronic health conditions and the effects of economic inequality. The NHS analysis found similar potential causes like wealth disparity, the New York Times reports.

Coronavirus brings the new politics of oil into the 2020 race

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

The oil industry's painful retrenchment amid the collapse in demand and prices is bleeding into Beltway political battles over pandemic response — and probably into the 2020 election.

Driving the news: Sen. Elizabeth Warren is bashing the brewing Trump administration plan to help distressed U.S. producers, warning against financial aid she says would sap resources better spent elsewhere.

Trump says "the jury's still out" on FBI Director Chris Wray

President Trump told "Fox & Friends" during a Friday phone-in that "the jury's still out" on FBI Director Chris Wray and the bureau's handling of its investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

What he's saying: "Look the jury's still out with regard to that, but it would have been a lot easier if he came out rather than skirting and going through, you know, 19 different ways except through the FBI, so let's see."

