Coronavirus drives oil to a "rapid and brutal adjustment"

The consultancy IHS Markit now expects roughly 14 million barrels per day of crude oil production worldwide to be "cut or shut-in" during the second quarter.

The big picture: IHS analyst Jim Burkhard, in a statement, said a "rapid and brutal adjustment of global oil supply to a lower level of demand is underway."

He said all producing nations are subject to the "same brutal market forces," but some will be more affected than others.

IHS calls the cuts the largest in industry history.

Why it matters: The fresh estimate is the latest eye-popping tally of how the collapse in demand is affecting oil markets.

A suite of U.S. companies are announcing major cutbacks. The latest came yesterday afternoon.

The independent producer EOG Resources said shut-in of existing wells will cut production this month by 125,000 barrels per day.

