The Russia-U.S. divide in oil production negotiations

Ben Geman

Photos: Jim Watson and Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty Images

Russia is balking at the idea that market-driven declines in U.S. oil output could represent a significant contribution to a new global production-cutting deal, Bloomberg and Reuters reported this morning.

Why it matters: The Russian posture comes ahead of OPEC+ talks Thursday and a meeting of G20 energy ministers Friday.

  • It signals the hurdles in front of efforts to craft a meaningful new agreement to try and stabilize markets as the coronavirus crushes demand.

What they're saying: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that U.S. cuts occurring over time in response to low prices should not be viewed the same way as top-down restrictions.

  • "These are absolutely different reductions. You are comparing overall decline in demand with cuts aimed at stabilizing global markets," he said, per Reuters.

The other side: The Trump administration has not offered mandatory curbs — which would be highly unusual — unlike major players including Russia and Saudi Arabia.

  • The Energy Department yesterday forecast a steep decline in U.S. production this year that's maintained through 2021.
  • "With regards to media reports that OPEC+ will require the United States to make cuts in order to come to an agreement: The EIA report [yesterday] demonstrates that there are already projected cuts of 2 [million barrels per day], without any intervention from the federal government," per a DOE statement accompanying the forecast.

What we don't know: How Russia's posture will affect the outcome of the OPEC+ talks. "Peskov declined to say what Russia’s position would be in the upcoming meeting," Reuters notes.

Ben Geman

Energy Department slashes U.S. oil production forecast amid coronavirus

Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Energy Department released revised projections Tuesday that see U.S. crude oil production dropping substantially this year and remaining at lower levels through 2021.

Why it matters: The steep downward revisions are fresh signs of how low prices and collapsing oil demand from the coronavirus pandemic are upending the oil sector.

Ben Geman

The chaotic thaw in oil price wars

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Friday morning brought the news that the OPEC+ group will meet remotely Monday to discuss potentially steep production curbs, sending prices upwards on the prospect of easing the global glut as coronavirus crushes demand.

Why it matters: The meeting, reported by multiple outlets, is the second concrete sign in two days of new coordinated efforts since the OPEC+ supply management alliance — led by megaproducers Saudi Arabia and Russia — collapsed a month ago.

Ben Geman

Trump hints at U.S. posture in global oil talks

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump said Monday that OPEC has not explicitly asked him to press U.S. oil companies to cut production, but he added that U.S. output is slated to fall due to market forces as demand collapses.

Why it matters: The comments suggest how the U.S. could offer de facto participation in a wider international production-cutting deal, even though top-down mandates are not part of the U.S. market system.

