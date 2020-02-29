56 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Interior Dept. moves to sell oil drilling rights in Alaska wildlife refuge

Orion Rummler

A polar bear cub in 2014 in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in North Slope, Alaska. Photo: Steven Kazlowski/Barcroft Medi via Getty Images

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said Saturday that the Trump administration is "about to finalize a leasing plan" to sell rights for oil drilling in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, Bloomberg reports.

The intrigue: Some of America's biggest banks are cutting off financing for Arctic oil and gas projects.

Details: The Interior Department completed an environmental study of drilling in the Arctic refuge last year, per Bloomberg. Formal conditions for guiding development on leases sold in the region are still being developed.

Go deeper: A new phase in the Arctic drilling battle

Go deeper

Ben GemanAmy Harder

Why big banks are breaking up with some fossil fuels

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

JPMorgan Chase is the latest financial giant to unveil new climate commitments, and like its peers, it is hard to disentangle how much is motivated by pressure, conscience or making a virtue of necessity.

Why it matters: The move comes as grassroots and shareholder activists are targeting the financial sector's fossil energy finance, especially amid federal inaction on climate.

Go deeperArrowFeb 25, 2020 - Economy & Business
Amy Harder

JPMorgan Chase to pull support for some fossil fuels

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

JPMorgan Chase said Monday that it won’t directly finance new oil and gas development in the Arctic and will significantly curtail its financing of the extraction and burning of coal.

Why it matters: JPMorgan is the world’s largest funder of fossil-fuel companies, according to a report by the Rainforest Action Network (RAN). The announcement follows similar moves by other big banks and investment firms, including Goldman Sachs and BlackRock.

Go deeperArrowFeb 24, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Orion Rummler

Interior Dept. to allow mining, drilling in Utah's national monuments

Hikers visit the House on Fire Indian ruins in Mule Canyon, inside Bears Ears National Monument, June 2019. Photo: George Frey/Getty Images

The Interior Department's plans to allow mining, drilling and grazing on lands formerly protected as Utah's national monuments went into effect on Thursday, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: In 2017, President Trump reduced the size of Utah's Bears Ears National Monument by 85% and the Grand Staircase-Escalante by almost half, the acting assistant secretary for Land and Minerals Management with the Interior Department said, per AP.

Go deeperArrowFeb 6, 2020 - Energy & Environment