Oil's coronavirus recovery is stuck in neutral

Crude oil is languishing in the "friend zone," and that's not enough for substantial swaths of the ailing sector.

The state of play: U.S. prices have hung out in the roughly $40-per-barrel range (and sometimes lower) for the last month after sharply recovering from the depths of April's price and demand collapse.

Why it matters: "I don’t think that $40 oil is enough to turn around the shale industry," oil analyst Andy Lipow tells the Wall Street Journal.

"This price is still not enough to cover all the debt and costs that have been incurred during the boom," he said.

Threat level: There's other evidence that $40-per-barrel doesn't cut it for a number of oil-and-gas companies.

An April Kansas City Fed survey of companies in their region found that roughly one-third said they do not expect to remain solvent at $40, even if prices stay there for less than a year.

On the brighter side, a Dallas Fed survey in June of companies in their area, which includes Texas, found that the vast majority expect to remain solvent for the next year.

However, a number of U.S. companies have already declared bankruptcy during the current crisis.

Where it stands: This morning, Brent crude was trading around $42.92 and WTI at roughly $40.40.

The worsening spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. is creating headwinds even as output cuts domestically and worldwide have succeeded in tightening the market.

"Over the last few weeks, traders have put more weight on how supply evolves, but from now everyone’s eyes are on demand again and how COVID-19 expands in the U.S.," Rystad Energy analyst said in a note Tuesday.

Yes, but: While low prices jeopardize some companies, Bloomberg reports the shale industry is getting more than $2.4 billion in loans from the federal Paycheck Protection Program.