10 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Oil faces tough road back from coronavirus

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Oil companies in the battered shale patch are starting to bring back some production as prices climb, but a new report underscores how the pandemic is taking a heavy financial toll despite signs of revival.

Driving the news: Fourteen North American producers have filed for bankruptcy thus far during the second quarter, per a tally from the law firm Haynes and Boone, which closely tracks the sector's finances.

  • That's up from five in the first quarter, and there's more to come, the firm projects in the report, which also notes numerous bankruptcies in prior years in the sector where many companies have precarious finances.
  • "It is reasonable to expect that a substantial number of producers will continue to seek protection from creditors in bankruptcy even if oil prices recover over the next few months," the firm finds.
  • Contractors are also getting battered by industry spending cuts, with many small or highly indebted oilfield serviced companies at risk.

The big picture: The report comes as some companies begin bringing back into production some wells shut down during the worst of the price and demand crisis.

  • Shale producers EOG Resources and Parsley Energy this week announced plans to restore output cuts, Reuters reports.
  • U.S. oil prices, which went into negative territory in April, have rebounded to roughly $36 per barrel. CFRA Research analyst Stewart Glickman tells Bloomberg that prices in the mid-$30s mean that "you’re closer to some break-even point. That’s enough to relax the shut-ins.”
  • But break-even prices vary by producer, and they're still likely too low to keep some companies above water, especially given the heavy debt load many companies were carrying even before the crisis.

What's next: While some of the shut-in wells are returning, there's been an extremely steep drop off in new drilling activity as prices are too low to make new wells profitable.

And existing shale wells decline quickly, so the shut-ins combined with the collapse of new drilling means U.S. production is heading sharply lower and industry investment is dropping off a lot.

  • U.S. production has already fallen sharply from nearly 13 million barrels per day early in the year.
  • The federal Energy Information Administration sees output falling well below 11 million barrels per day later in 2020 and staying there in 2021, while some analysts see ever deeper declines.

Go deeper

Courtenay Brown
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

1.9 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

Data: U.S. Employment and Training Administration via FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Another 1.9 million people filed for unemployment last week, the Department of Labor said on Thursday.

The big picture: The coronavirus pandemic is still putting a historic strain on the labor market, though the pace of unemployment applications continues to slow.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The risk asset rally continues as stock market rebounds

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Risk assets have jumped over the past week and continued their rally on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 gaining for a fourth straight day and posting its highest close since March 4, while the Nasdaq ended the day just 1.4% below its all-time high.

What it means: If it hadn't been evident before, Wednesday's market action made clear that the bulls are back in charge.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan SwanMike Allen
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's troubles grow, spread

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump is confronting the most dire political environment of his presidency, with his support dropping fast from Texas to Wisconsin, even among his base of religious and older voters. 

Why it matters: Top Republicans tell Axios that Trump's handling of the nation's civil unrest, including his hasty photo op at St. John's Church after the violent clearing of Lafayette Park, make them much more worried about his chance of re-election than they were one week ago.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow