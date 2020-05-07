4 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Dallas Fed boss warns of oil-sector bankruptcies amid coronavirus crisis

Photo: Paul Ratje/AFP/Getty Images

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan told Yahoo Finance Wednesday that he expects a substantial number of bankruptcies in the U.S. oil sector despite the recently expanded access to Fed's Main Street Lending Facility.

How it works: "[T]hat program will be designed for companies that would be already be creditworthy," said Kaplan, whose district has a large number of energy companies.

  • "If you're a company on the other hand, that is more highly leveraged than that, concerned about insolvency and other credit issues ... it's not going to be able to access those programs."
  • "And there will be a substantial number of bankruptcies, restructurings that are going to have to happen, because so much of production is being shut in."

What we're watching: Other policy levers the Trump administration may try and use to prop up battered domestic producers.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The U.S. is bullish on the possibility that the coronavirus outbreak started with a lab accident in China. But U.S. allies say that's unlikely.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 3.7 million people and killed over 260,000 worldwide as of Wednesday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.2 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.2 million from 7.5 million tests), followed by Spain (over 218,000).

Cuomo: Coronavirus surging nationally even as New York has "turned the corner"

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing Wednesday that his state appears to have "turned the corner" when it comes to managing its coronavirus outbreak, but warned that cases are still increasing for the rest of the country.

Why it matters: Like some other initial outbreak sites, New York has seen decreases in its daily hospitalization rate, death count and number of new cases. But positive signs in those places have offset the increasing infection numbers around the country as hotspots begin to emerge in smaller communities nationwide.

Why businesses say no to free money

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Most people should and will accept free money from the government whenever it's offered. The CARES Act was designed to funnel trillions of dollars into workers' bank account and was written with the expectation that few people or businesses would say no to such a gift. Then the messaging changed.

Why it matters: Politicians lost no time in ratifying the anger and resentment aimed at some of the recipients of government-backed funds. The result has been a slew of businesses voluntarily rejecting government assistance.

