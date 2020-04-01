Whiting Petroleum files for bankruptcy as coronavirus takes a bite out of the economy

The oil-and-gas producer Whiting Petroleum said Wednesday that it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing the "severe downturn" in prices stemming from the Saudi-Russia price war and the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The Wall Street Journal notes that Whiting, a substantial producer in North Dakota's prolific shale regions, is the "first sizable fracking company to succumb to the crash in oil prices."

Whiting produced roughly 125,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day in 2019. It has assets in North Dakota, Montana and Colorado.

Where it stands: Whiting, among the companies already under financial strain before the price collapse, announced a proposed restructuring that includes giving certain creditors a 97% stake in the company in exchange for relief on $2.2 billion in debt.

What's next: A number of oil-and-gas companies are under strain as oil prices have collapsed to their lowest levels in roughly two decades.