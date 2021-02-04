Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Ohio officer charged in fatal shooting of Andre Hill

People protesting Andre Hill's death in Colombus, Ohio, in December 2020. Photo: Stephen Zenner/AFP via Getty Images

An Ohio police office was charged with murder Wednesday in the fatal shooting of Andre Hill, an unarmed Black man, in Columbus, last December, AP reports.

Why it matters: Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy's indictment by a Franklin County grand jury followed an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s office. Coy, who is white, also faces charges of dereliction of duty for failing to use his body camera and for not telling another officer he believed Hill presented a danger.

What they're saying: "In this case, the citizens of Franklin County, represented by the individual grand jurors, found probable cause to believe that Mr. Coy committed a crime when he killed Andre Hill by gunfire,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said at a news conference Wednesday night, according to AP.

  • “Truth is the best friend of justice, and the grand jury here found the truth," he added.

Context: Officers received a non-emergency call from a neighbor on Dec. 22 who allegedly reported a suspicious man in an SUV turning the car on and off for an extended period of time, per the Columbus Department of Public Safety.

  • As officers arrived at the scene, 47-year-old Hill exited a garage with a cellphone in his left hand. His right hand was not visible, the department said.
  • Coy opened fire, then ordered Hill to show his hands and roll over, per AP. Coy did not administer aid, video footage shows.
  • Coy, a 19-year veteran of the Columbus Police Force who had a long history of complaints from citizens, was fired in December 2020.

The big picture: Coy's indictment comes less than a week after Mayor Andrew Ginther ousted Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan out of his role because he lost confidence in the police chief's ability to make the necessary changes to the department, the Columbus Dispatch notes.

Go deeper

Margaret Talev
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive poll: Republicans favor Greene over Cheney

Data: SurveyMonkey; Chart: Axios Visuals

Conspiracist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is far more popular than Rep. Liz Cheney among Americans who align with the Republican Party, according to a new Axios-SurveyMonkey poll.

Why it matters: As the House GOP caucus is being torn over calls to yank Cheney from congressional leadership for backing Donald Trump's second impeachment, and strip Greene from committee assignments for her baseless conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric, these findings show how strongly Trumpism continues to define most Republicans.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Inside the GOP's fight for "the direction of our party"

Rep. Liz Cheney. Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

One House Republican said Wednesday's hours-long GOP conference meeting wasn't just about Reps. Liz Cheney and Marjorie Taylor Greene but "the direction of our party."

Why it matters: In voting to leave Cheney in her leadership post after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy previously announced he wouldn't pull Greene off her committees, the party perpetuated its divisions. Retaining Cheney risks upsetting Trump Republicans, while not ousting Greene empowers Democrats who are ready to do so themselves on Thursday.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Lachlan Markay
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

White House transparency plans come into focus

Jen Psaki arrives in the press briefing room Wednesday. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Biden White House's ethics and transparency plans are coming into focus, with details unveiled Wednesday about the release of staffers' personal financial information and records of White House visitors.

Why it matters: The administration's disclosure efforts, while preliminary, represent a substantial improvement from those of his predecessor. Nonetheless, good-government advocates are urging the administration to do even more.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow