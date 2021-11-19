Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Ohio GOP candidates push super PAC bounds

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Republican candidates in one of the nation's most hotly contested Senate races are pushing the bounds of high-dollar politicking, an Axios examination shows.

Why it matters: Anti-corruption rules bar candidates from coordinating with supportive super PACs. In Ohio's GOP Senate primary, huge amounts of money are pouring in, and operatives are finding creative ways to leverage it without breaking federal law.

What's happening: The latest ostensibly independent group to enter the fray, a super PAC called Ohio Leads, is backing former state GOP chair Jane Timken.

  • It was officially formed in September, and this week reported spending more than $220,000 on pro-Timken digital ads.
  • In advertising disclosures on Facebook, the group lists a phone number associated with a Republican operative who advises the Ricketts family, which includes some of the GOP's top donors.
  • Late last month — after Ohio Leads was formed but before it began running ads — the Timken campaign held a fundraiser at the Ricketts residence, according to an invitation obtained by Axios.
  • Two sources familiar with the event told Axios it was organized by Sylvie Légère, the wife of then-Republican National Committee finance chair Todd Ricketts, who did not attend the event to avoid the appearance of favoritism in his RNC position.

The intrigue: Ohio Leads' ads use footage from a five-minute b-roll clip uploaded to the Timken campaign's YouTube page late last month.

  • Source code indicates the Republican consulting firm Majority Strategies helped build websites for both Ohio Leads and the Timken campaign.
  • The campaign has paid Majority Strategies more than $70,000 this year for literature production, graphic design and digital ads, according to Federal Election Commission records.

How it works: The b-roll maneuver is a common way for campaigns to boost supportive independent spenders without violating laws barring campaign-super PAC coordination.

  • Campaigns frequently upload those sorts of clips to locations where allied super PACs can find and download them to use in their own ads.
  • It's also legal for vendors to work with both a campaign and a group it's legally barred from working with, as long as they establish internal firewalls between that work.

What they're saying: "Of course, Jane’s campaign has no coordination with any outside effort and follows the letter and intent of the law to the letter," Timken spokesperson Mandi Merritt told Axios in an emailed statement.

  • “We are incredibly excited Jane has outside support from donors who recognize she is the only true America First candidate with the grassroots strength and record of conviction to stop Joe Biden and the Radical Left," Merritt wrote.

Timken is not the only candidate in the race benefiting from that sort of super PAC vendor overlap.

  • Primary rival Josh Mandel is working with prominent GOP consultancy Axiom Strategies.
  • That firm also is helping to air ads from a pro-Mandel super PAC, the USA Freedom Fund.
  • The firm previously told Axios it established firewalls to ensure it does not run afoul of coordination rules.

The big picture: Timken and Mandel are both competing against a candidate, "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance, whose super PAC is backed by $10 million from billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel.

  • The race is expected to be one of the most expensive in the country, during a midterm cycle that will likely break election spending records.

Zachary Basu
11 mins ago - World

Top Democrat proposes crushing sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) has introduced an amendment that would trigger a cascade of sanctions against top Russian officials, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, major financial institutions, sovereign debt transactions and more in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: U.S. officials have been sounding the alarm about Russia's massive military buildup on the eastern border of Ukraine. The sanctions threat is intended to serve as a powerful deterrent against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in his trial. Photo: Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

A jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all five counts in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Driving the news: Defense lawyers argued Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, in Kenosha in August 2020.

Erin Doherty
3 hours ago - Health

CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna COVID boosters for all adults

Irene Michel, right, gives Santana Ruiz a COVID-19 vaccination in El Monte, Calif., on Nov. 17, 2021. Photo: Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Friday unanimously voted to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 booster shots for anyone 18 and older.

Why it matters: CDC director Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off on the recommendation, which will drastically increase the number of people eligible to receive a booster, and fulfill President Biden's pledge to make boosters available to most adults in the U.S.

