Ohio judge blocks law requiring fetal tissue to be cremated after abortion

Oriana Gonzalez

An activist holding a placard at a protest in Dayton, Ohio. Photo: Megan Jelinger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

An Ohio judge on Wednesday granted a preliminary injunction blocking a state law that would require embryonic and fetal tissue to be cremated or buried after an abortion.

The big picture: This is the second time Hamilton County Judge Alison Hatheway has temporarily blocked Senate Bill 27. She first did last April, days before it was scheduled to go into effect.

  • In Wednesday's order, Hatheway said the bill would not go into effect until she makes her final judgement on the case. Providers would have been required to be compliance with the law by Feb. 8

State of play: Planned Parenthood and the ACLU filed a lawsuit earlier this month on behalf of abortion providers, arguing that the law "would impose severe burdens on patients and stigmatize abortion even further."

Details: The bill would punish abortion provider workers who refuse to cremate or bury the fetal tissue with a first-degree misdemeanor penalty, which is punishable by up to 180 days in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.

  • The law requires that, if cremated, the tissue be scattered in a "dignified manner, including in a memorial garden, at sea, by air, or at a scattering ground."
  • Ohio's Republican Gov. Mike DeWine had signed the bill into law in December 2020.

What they're saying: "Today’s ruling reaffirms what we already know to be true: aggressive and cruel regulations like SB27 serve no other purpose than to impose severe burdens on abortion patients and providers, and to shame and stigmatize patients seeking essential health care," said representatives from Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and the Ohio abortion providers.

  • "Compliance with this law would have a devastating impact on the ability of Ohioans to access time-sensitive health care, and intentionally denies them autonomy over their own lives, especially harming people with low-incomes, our Black, Latino and Indigenous communities, and people in rural communities."

Go deeper

Shawna ChenAndrew Freedman
Updated 29 mins ago - Energy & Environment

109 million under winter weather alerts as U.S. faces 2nd major storm in a week

Forecast high temperatures from the National Weather Service for Feb. 3. Credit: Weatherbell.com

More than 109 million people are under winter precipitation alerts and over 3.6 million are subject to cold temperature alerts as the U.S. faces its second major winter storm in a week. Compared to the New England blizzard last weekend, this one will have a much larger real estate footprint.

Driving the news: The "significant winter storm" that's set to affect states from Colorado to Vermont began impacting much of the central U.S. overnight, per the National Weather Service. It's due to hit the hardest in the South, where icy roads and power outages could lead to blackouts.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: CDC: COVID hospitalization rates higher for unvaccinated than boosted — Pandemic pits health care experts against the media — CDC raises travel advisories for a dozen countries due to COVID spike.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids under 5 — Pentagon tells governors National Guard must be vaccinated against COVID — COVID vaccines could be available for young children by end of February.
  3. Politics: House Majority Leader Hoyer tests positive for COVID — 5 musicians boycotting Spotify over Joe Rogan controversy.
  4. World: Disaster-hit Tonga enters first-ever pandemic lockdown — Denmark lifts COVID restrictions despite Omicron surge — WHO warns of pandemic's "large increases" in health care waste — Canadian police set up hate crime hotline over pandemic protest violence.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

CNN boss Jeff Zucker resigns

Jeff Zucker in 2018. Photo: Robert Marquardt/Getty Images

CNN boss Jeff Zucker shocked the media world Wednesday by announcing he is resigning from CNN, the company that he’s led since 2013, because of a relationship with a longtime senior colleague that he failed to disclose.

Why it matters: Zucker is one of the most powerful executives in the industry and was a driving force behind CNN's new push into digital subscriptions.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow