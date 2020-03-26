7 mins ago - Economy & Business

Peer-to-peer marketplace OfferUp buys rival Letgo

Dan Primack

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

OfferUp, a Bellevue, Wash.-based peer-to-peer marketplace for local goods, agreed to buy New York-based rival Letgo in an all-stock deal.

Why it matters: This is one of the few deals that was helped, not hurt, by the coronavirus pandemic. Sources say that the two companies had been discussing a tie-up for more than a year, but talks intensified as America's economy began shutting down — crisis leading to compromise.

  • OfferUp also raised $120 million of new funding led by Letgo majority investor OLX Group (the classifieds unit of Naspers), which will hold a 40% stake in the combined company. Existing OfferUp investors Andreessen Horowitz and Warburg Pincus also participated.
  • Up & down: OfferUp CEO Nick Huzar tells Axios the transaction volume hasn't been too negatively affected over the past few weeks, but that the types of items sold have changed. For example, there have been massive spikes in the home/garden and video game categories, while things like jewelry have sagged.

The bottom line:

"The acquisition will see two of the largest third-party buying and selling marketplaces — outside of Craigslist, eBay and Facebook Marketplace, of course — become a more significant threat to the incumbents. Together, the new entity will have more than 20 million monthly active users across the U.S. For consumers, they’ll no longer have to list in as many apps when looking to unload some household items, electronics, furniture or whatever else they want to sell."
Sarah Perez, TechCrunch

Go deeper

Sara Fischer

Pricey mergers force media giants to offload once-shiny assets

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Pricey mergers are forcing some of the biggest media giants to shed assets that are no longer necessary to their core business.

Why it matters: Once sexy investments in new media companies are beginning to feel like expensive burdens on corporate giants looking to offload unnecessary debt.

Go deeperArrowMar 10, 2020 - Economy & Business
Dan Primack

Gaming company Roblox now worth $4 billion

Photo credit should read Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images

Roblox, a Silicon Valley-based gaming platform, has raised $150 million in new venture capital funding led at a $4 billion valuation led by Andreessen Horowitz. The company also will launch up to a $350 million tender for existing holders.

Why it matters: If your young kid or tween is paying online social games, chances are they're playing Roblox. The big question for investors, though, is if Roblox can hold onto users as they age.

Keep ReadingArrowFeb 27, 2020 - Economy & Business
Marisa Fernandez

EBay blocks sale of some health supplies in response to coronavirus fears

No rinse hydro-alcoholic antiseptic gel bottles. Photo: Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images

Online seller eBay said it's no longer allowing the sale of medical masks and certain cleaning products in the U.S. to prevent customers from buying scarce products at inflated prices.

The big picture: Sales of masks, health and cleaning supplies have skyrocketed in preparation for the further spread of the novel coronavirus across the country. States such as California have issued consumer alerts on price gouging.

Go deeperArrowMar 6, 2020 - Health