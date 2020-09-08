2 hours ago - Economy & Business

OECD: U.S. economy could lose $15.3 trillion over next century due to school closures

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

School closures from the coronavirus pandemic could cause global GDP to be 1.5% lower for the remainder of the century, resulting in a $15 trillion loss for the U.S. economy, according to a report from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Why it matters: The OECD projects that missed time in the classroom would result in a loss of the skills needed to boost economic productivity.

The big picture: Children are having to rely on their own resources to learn despite efforts from schools and educators to adapt lesson plans. Meanwhile, many parents have been unable to return to work because they can't find the childcare usually provided by schools.

Yes, but: The OECD notes that its estimates only calculate how the current school year affects the economy, and assumes that future cohorts of students will return to normal schooling.

  • "If schools are slow to return to prior levels of performance, the growth losses will be proportionately higher," the authors write.

The hunt for dark matter expands

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The hunt for dark matter — the mysterious substance that makes up the majority of matter in the universe but hasn't been directly observed — is turning to new places and looking for new candidates.

The big picture: Regular matter — the stuff that makes up you, me and everything we know and see out in the universe — is only 15% of the total matter in the universe.

Trump says he'll spend "whatever it takes" of his own money to win

President Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he'll spend "whatever it takes" of his own money if necessary to win in November, stressing that it's "the most important election in the history of our country."

Why it matters: The comments come after reports that Trump's campaign is having real money concerns — an unusual position for an incumbent that has worried GOP operatives. The campaign has yet to release its August fundraising, but Joe Biden and the Democrats say they raised a record-breaking $364.5 million last month.

Pelosi, Schumer: Senate GOP's skinny coronavirus bill "is headed nowhere"

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y) denounced Senate Republicans' plan to introduce a pared-down coronavirus stimulus bill on Tuesday, saying the "emaciated" bill "is headed nowhere."

Why it matters: Weeks after the expiration of key stimulus components from the CARES Act, like expanded unemployment benefits for millions of Americans, congressional leaders appear no closer to a deal on the next round of relief.

